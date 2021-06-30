Pokemon Go Deoxys Defense: Defense Forme Deoxys Stats, Counters And More

Pokemon Go is one of the most famous mobile games of all time. It is one of the initial games that utilize this present reality as the game world as well. Players need to escape their lounge chairs and adventure out in the wild to get a new and interesting Pokemon. The game truly gives the players the vibe of being a Pokemon Trainer with new things to explore every day. Numerous players have inquired about Pokemon Go Deoxys Defense.

Pokemon Go Deoxys Defense

Defense Forme Deoxys is one of the 4 forms that Deoxys has; the others include: Normal Deoxys, Attack Deoxys and Speed Deoxys. Out of all the 3, the Defense Forme Deoxys has its defensive attributes increased in order to counter all enemy attacks. Deoxys Defense Form is a mythical Pokemon and is a part of the 3rd Generation of Pokemon; it is commonly found in the Hoenn region. Deoxys evolution doesn’t exist, it has different forms that have been mentioned earlier. Check out the Deoxys Pokedex Description below:

The DNA of a space virus underwent a sudden mutation upon exposure to a laser beam and resulted in Deoxys. The crystalline organ on this Pokémon’s chest appears to be its brain.

Deoxys is a strong Pokemon and will be a great addition to a player’s Pokemon Go collection. Deoxys has been one of the 5-star raid bosses and learning the Deoxys defense form counters will help the players beat this Pokemon easier. Deoxys Defense Form counters include; Gengar, Darkrai, Chandelure, Yvetlal, and more. Deoxys is also a great addition to the player’s battling arsenal. The player should check out some of its stats such as Deoxys best moveset, weakness and more to get the best out of this Pokemon. Check out Pokemon Go Defense Deoxys stats below:

Pokémon GO Defense Deoxys is a mythical Psychic-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2570, 144 attack, 330 defense, and 137 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Defense Deoxys weakness is to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves. Deoxys is boosted by Windy weather. Defense Deoxys best moveset is Counter and Thunderbolt (9.02 DPS).

Fans of Pokemon and Pokemon Go are spread all around the globe. These players are competing with each other to become the ultimate Pokemon Master. This is a dream of every Pokemon fan and Niantic has helped make this dream a reality through Pokemon Go. There is a gigantic collection of Pokemon in Pokemon Go from varying generations and regions. This Pokemon Go Guide will help the players learn more about Deoxys Defense.

IMAGE: POKEMONGOHUB.NET WEBSITE