Pokemon Go Dewgong Best Moveset: What Are Best Movesets Of This Ice-type Pokemon?

Dewgong is a Water & Ice-type Pokemon and Dewgong evolution comes from Seel. It is weak against Fighting, Rock, Electric and Grass moves. The strongest moveset of this Pokemon is Frost Breath & Blizzard. The Pokedex tells that Dewgong enjoys snoozing on the bitterly cold ice. A mariner wrongly mistook this Pokémon sleeping on a glacier for a mermaid several years ago. Continue reading the article to know about the strongest movesets of this Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Dewgong Best Moveset

Dewgong is one of the Water and Ice-type Pokemon whose stats are an attack of 139, defence of 177, stamina of 207 stamina and a max CP of 2245 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 1 of the Kanto region. Dewgong weakness is against Electric, Fighting, Grass and Rock-type moves and gets boosted by Rain and Snow weather. Dewgong's best moves are Frost Breath and Blizzard (9.98 DPS). Here are some more strong moves of this Pokemon:

Frost Breath + Blizzard - DPS => 9.98

Iron Tail + Blizzard - DPS => 9.74

Ice Shard + Blizzard - DPS => 9.16

Frost Breath + Water Pulse - DPS => 8.63

Frost Breath + Aurora Beam - DPS => 8.37

Ice Shard + Water Pulse - DPS => 8.15

Iron Tail + Aurora Beam - DPS => 8.02

Ice Shard + Aurora Beam - DPS => 8.00

Frost Breath + Icy Wind - DPS => 7.98

Ice Shard + Icy Wind - DPS => 7.82

Iron Tail + Water Pulse - DPS => 7.57

Frost Breath + Aqua Jet - DPS => 7.43

Iron Tail + Icy Wind - DPS => 7.35

Iron Tail + Aqua Jet - DPS => 7.20

Ice Shard + Aqua Jet - DPS => 7.18

Dewgong Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 139

It has a base defence of 177

It has base stamina of 207

The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary

Max CP at Level 15 is 851

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,134

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 1,702

Max CP at Level 40 is 1,985

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1,418

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 1,843

Max HP at Level 40 is 175

It reaches a height of 1.7m

It reaches a weight of 120kg

The base capture rate is 20%

The base flee rate is 6%

Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 50

