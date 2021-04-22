Pokemon Go Dewgong Best Moveset: What Are Best Movesets Of This Ice-type Pokemon?

Dewgong is a Water & Ice-type Pokemon and Dewgong evolution comes from Seel. It is weak against Fighting, Rock, Electric and Grass moves. The strongest moveset of this Pokemon is Frost Breath & Blizzard. The Pokedex tells that Dewgong enjoys snoozing on the bitterly cold ice. A mariner wrongly mistook this Pokémon sleeping on a glacier for a mermaid several years ago. Continue reading the article to know about the strongest movesets of this Pokemon.
Pokemon Go Dewgong Best Moveset
Dewgong is one of the Water and Ice-type Pokemon whose stats are an attack of 139, defence of 177, stamina of 207 stamina and a max CP of 2245 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 1 of the Kanto region. Dewgong weakness is against Electric, Fighting, Grass and Rock-type moves and gets boosted by Rain and Snow weather. Dewgong's best moves are Frost Breath and Blizzard (9.98 DPS). Here are some more strong moves of this Pokemon:
- Frost Breath + Blizzard - DPS => 9.98
- Iron Tail + Blizzard - DPS => 9.74
- Ice Shard + Blizzard - DPS => 9.16
- Frost Breath + Water Pulse - DPS => 8.63
- Frost Breath + Aurora Beam - DPS => 8.37
- Ice Shard + Water Pulse - DPS => 8.15
- Iron Tail + Aurora Beam - DPS => 8.02
- Ice Shard + Aurora Beam - DPS => 8.00
- Frost Breath + Icy Wind - DPS => 7.98
- Ice Shard + Icy Wind - DPS => 7.82
- Iron Tail + Water Pulse - DPS => 7.57
- Frost Breath + Aqua Jet - DPS => 7.43
- Iron Tail + Icy Wind - DPS => 7.35
- Iron Tail + Aqua Jet - DPS => 7.20
- Ice Shard + Aqua Jet - DPS => 7.18
Dewgong Base Statistics
- It has a base Attack of 139
- It has a base defence of 177
- It has base stamina of 207
- The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary
- Max CP at Level 15 is 851
- Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,134
- Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 1,702
- Max CP at Level 40 is 1,985
- Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1,418
- Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 1,843
- Max HP at Level 40 is 175
- It reaches a height of 1.7m
- It reaches a weight of 120kg
- The base capture rate is 20%
- The base flee rate is 6%
- Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km
- Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 50000
- Candy cost for Second Charge move is 50
