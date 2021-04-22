Last Updated:

Pokemon Go Dewgong Best Moveset: What Are Best Movesets Of This Ice-type Pokemon?

Dewgong is one of the Water and Ice-type Pokemon whose stats are an attack of 139, defence of 177, stamina of 207 stamina and a max CP of 2245 in Pokemon Go.

Dewgong is a Water & Ice-type Pokemon and Dewgong evolution comes from Seel. It is weak against Fighting, Rock, Electric and Grass moves. The strongest moveset of this Pokemon is Frost Breath & Blizzard. The Pokedex tells that Dewgong enjoys snoozing on the bitterly cold ice. A mariner wrongly mistook this Pokémon sleeping on a glacier for a mermaid several years ago. Continue reading the article to know about the strongest movesets of this Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Dewgong Best Moveset

Dewgong is one of the Water and Ice-type Pokemon whose stats are an attack of 139, defence of 177, stamina of 207 stamina and a max CP of 2245 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 1 of the Kanto region. Dewgong weakness is against Electric, Fighting, Grass and Rock-type moves and gets boosted by Rain and Snow weather. Dewgong's best moves are Frost Breath and Blizzard (9.98 DPS). Here are some more strong moves of this Pokemon:

  • Frost Breath + Blizzard - DPS => 9.98
  • Iron Tail + Blizzard - DPS => 9.74
  • Ice Shard + Blizzard - DPS => 9.16
  • Frost Breath + Water Pulse - DPS => 8.63
  • Frost Breath + Aurora Beam - DPS => 8.37
  • Ice Shard + Water Pulse - DPS => 8.15
  • Iron Tail + Aurora Beam - DPS => 8.02
  • Ice Shard + Aurora Beam - DPS => 8.00
  • Frost Breath + Icy Wind - DPS => 7.98
  • Ice Shard + Icy Wind - DPS => 7.82
  • Iron Tail + Water Pulse - DPS => 7.57
  • Frost Breath + Aqua Jet - DPS => 7.43
  • Iron Tail + Icy Wind - DPS => 7.35
  • Iron Tail + Aqua Jet - DPS => 7.20
  • Ice Shard + Aqua Jet - DPS => 7.18

Dewgong Base Statistics

  • It has a base Attack of 139
  • It has a base defence of 177
  • It has base stamina of 207
  • The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary
  • Max CP at Level 15 is 851
  • Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,134
  • Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 1,702
  • Max CP at Level 40 is 1,985 
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1,418
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 1,843
  • Max HP at Level 40 is 175
  • It reaches a height of 1.7m
  • It reaches a weight of 120kg 
  • The base capture rate is 20%
  • The base flee rate is 6%
  • Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km
  • Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 50000
  • Candy cost for Second Charge move is 50

