Pokemon Go Diggersby Task: How To Catch Diggersby In Pokemon Go Spring Event?

Diggersby comes under the category of Normal and Ground-type Pokemon whose stats are: an attack of 112, defence of 155, stamina of 198 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 6 of the Kalos region. This Pokemon is weak against Fighting, Grass, Ice and Water-type attacks and gets boosted by Partly Cloudy and Sunny weather. Diggersby's best moves are Quick Attack and Hyper Beam (8.55 DPS). Continue reading to know how to catch Diggersby in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Diggersby Best Moveset

Players will find a small icon next to some of the Pokémon in the Spring Selection Competition goal. One of them is Diggersby, which means the players will have to catch one of them to complete the task. All players have to do is take a Bunnelby and turn it into a Diggersby. This will cost 50 Bunnelby Candy, but if the players play often enough, they will already have that many candies.

It's not a concern if you don't have enough candies. They're a part of the event, so look for them in the wild, use an Incense, beat them in raids, or hatch eggs to get them. Also, since this is Shiny Bunnelby's first appearance, most players would want to catch as many as they can. This is all that you need to do for completing this part of the task of catching a Diggersby.

Diggersby Base Statistics

It has a base attack of 112

It has a base defence of 155

It has base stamina of 198

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 - 1,078

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 - 1,401

Max HP at Level 40 is 168

It reaches a height of up to 1m

It reaches a weight of up to 42.4kg

The base capture rate is 20%

The base flee rate is 10%

Required buddy walk distance is 1 km

Image Source: Nintendo