Pokemon Go Diggersby Task: How To Catch Diggersby In Pokemon Go Spring Event?

In Pokemon Go, the latest ongoing event is the spring event and players need to complete specific tasks. One of them is to catch a diggersby. Read on.

Diggersby comes under the category of Normal and Ground-type Pokemon whose stats are: an attack of 112, defence of 155, stamina of 198 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 6 of the Kalos region. This Pokemon is weak against Fighting, Grass, Ice and Water-type attacks and gets boosted by Partly Cloudy and Sunny weather. Diggersby's best moves are Quick Attack and Hyper Beam (8.55 DPS). Continue reading to know how to catch Diggersby in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Diggersby Best Moveset

Players will find a small icon next to some of the Pokémon in the Spring Selection Competition goal. One of them is Diggersby, which means the players will have to catch one of them to complete the task. All players have to do is take a Bunnelby and turn it into a Diggersby. This will cost 50 Bunnelby Candy, but if the players play often enough, they will already have that many candies.

It's not a concern if you don't have enough candies. They're a part of the event, so look for them in the wild, use an Incense, beat them in raids, or hatch eggs to get them. Also, since this is Shiny Bunnelby's first appearance, most players would want to catch as many as they can. This is all that you need to do for completing this part of the task of catching a Diggersby.

Diggersby Base Statistics

  • It has a base attack of 112
  • It has a base defence of 155 
  • It has base stamina of 198
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 - 1,078 
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 - 1,401 
  • Max HP at Level 40 is 168
  • It reaches a height of up to 1m
  • It reaches a weight of up to 42.4kg
  • The base capture rate is 20%
  • The base flee rate is 10%
  • Required buddy walk distance is 1 km

The latest Pokemon Go update is The Pokémon GO referral program. If it's your friend's first time playing Pokemon Go or they've been away for a while, they'll get prizes such as Pokémon encounters, Rare Sweets, Incubators, and more as they meet those milestones. You will be rewarded as well. With the Season of Legends still going on, now is the ideal time to enlist the help of your friends. 

