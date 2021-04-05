Pokemon Go Diggersby's Best Movesets: What Are The Strongest Movesets Of This Pokemon?

Diggersby is a Normal & Ground Pokémon and its evolution comes from Bunnelby. Fighting, Ice, Grass and Water moves are its weakness and Quick Attack & Hyper Beam are among its strongest moveset. The Pokedex says that this Pokemon can easily heft boulders weighing a tonne or more thanks to their strong ears. They can be extremely useful on building sites. Continue reading to find out about all of the top-level moves of this ground-type Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Diggersby Best Moveset

Diggersby comes under the category of Normal and Ground-type Pokemon whose stats are: an attack of 112, defence of 155, stamina of 198 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 6 of the Kalos region. This Pokemon is weak against Fighting, Grass, Ice and Water-type attacks and gets boosted by Partly Cloudy and Sunny weather. Diggersby's best moves are Quick Attack and Hyper Beam (8.55 DPS). Below mentioned are some of its other best movesets:

Quick Attack + Hyper Beam - DPS => 8.55

Mud Shot + Hyper Beam - DPS => 8.45

Quick Attack + Earthquake - DPS => 8.11

Mud Shot + Earthquake - DPS => 8.04

Quick Attack + Fire Punch - DPS => 6.99

Mud Shot + Fire Punch - DPS => 6.94

Quick Attack + Dig - DPS => 6.92

Mud Shot + Dig - DPS => 6.86

Diggersby Base Statistics

It has a base attack of 112

It has a base defence of 155

It has base stamina of 198

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 - 1,078

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 - 1,401

Max HP at Level 40 is 168

It reaches a height of up to 1m

It reaches a weight of up to 42.4kg

The base capture rate is 20%

The base flee rate is 10%

Required buddy walk distance is 1 km

The latest Pokemon Go update is The Pokémon GO referral program. If it's your friend's first time playing Pokemon Go or they've been away for a while, they'll get prizes such as Pokémon encounters, Rare Sweets, Incubators, and more as they meet those milestones. You will be rewarded as well. With the Season of Legends still going on, now is the ideal time to enlist the help of your friends.

Image Source: Nintendo