Pokemon Go Diggersby's Best Movesets: What Are The Strongest Movesets Of This Pokemon?

Image Source: Nintendo
Diggersby is a Normal & Ground Pokémon and its evolution comes from Bunnelby. Fighting, Ice, Grass and Water moves are its weakness and Quick Attack & Hyper Beam are among its strongest moveset. The Pokedex says that this Pokemon can easily heft boulders weighing a tonne or more thanks to their strong ears. They can be extremely useful on building sites. Continue reading to find out about all of the top-level moves of this ground-type Pokemon.
Diggersby comes under the category of Normal and Ground-type Pokemon whose stats are: an attack of 112, defence of 155, stamina of 198 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 6 of the Kalos region. This Pokemon is weak against Fighting, Grass, Ice and Water-type attacks and gets boosted by Partly Cloudy and Sunny weather. Diggersby's best moves are Quick Attack and Hyper Beam (8.55 DPS). Below mentioned are some of its other best movesets:
The latest Pokemon Go update is The Pokémon GO referral program. If it's your friend's first time playing Pokemon Go or they've been away for a while, they'll get prizes such as Pokémon encounters, Rare Sweets, Incubators, and more as they meet those milestones. You will be rewarded as well. With the Season of Legends still going on, now is the ideal time to enlist the help of your friends.