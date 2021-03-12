Pokemon Go Donphan: Base Stats, Movesets And More About This Ground Type Pokemon

Pokemon Go makers have constantly been making a number of changes to their game. Because of this, the players have been asking questions about some specific Pokemons. To help the players, we have managed to answer some of their questions related to the game. Read more to know about Pokemon Go Donphan.

Pokemon Go Donphan Stast, Moveset and more

The Pokemon users have recently been trying to ask questions like what is Donphan best moveset and who is Donphan evolution. This is because the makers have been adding a number of new generation Pokemons to the game and the users are certainly loving it. Thus we have managed to gather a lot more information about this popular Pokemon. This information could also help you by answering your questions like what is Donphan best moveset and who is Donphan evolution. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Pokemon Go Donphan best moveset and more.

Donphan is a popular Ground-type Pokemon that is the evolved form of Phanpy. It is often found in places like the Johto region. This Ground-type of Pokemon is vulnerable to Grass, Ice and Water moves. To help out the users we have managed to gather some useful information about this Pokemon. Read more

Base Stats

Max CP: 3407

Attack: 214

Defence: 185

Stamina: 207

Best moveset

Mud-Slap + Earthquake

Counter + Earthquake

Tackle + Earthquake

Mud-Slap + Play Rough

Charm + Earthquake

Mud-Slap + Heavy Slam

Counter + Play Rough

Tackle + Heavy Slam

Weaknesses

160.0% damage - Grass

160.0% damage - Ice

160.0% damage - Water

Resistances

39.1% damage - Electric

62.5% damage - Poison

62.5% damage - Rock

Apart from this, the makers have currently been working on their popular mobile game Pokemon Go. They recently added a new feature called tagging and fans are asking a lot of questions related to the game. Pokemon Go was amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. They managed to generate $1 billion in the first 10 months of 2020.This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played game all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. This game was also released as a result of a collaboration between Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.