Pokemon Go Dragalge: How To Catch Dragon Pokemon Dragalge In Pokemon Go?

Dragalge is a Poison and Dragon-type Pokemon whose stats are an attack of 177, defence of 207, stamina of 163 and max CP of 2694 in Pokemon Go. It was introduced in Generation 6 in the Kalos region. Dragalge weakness is against Dragon, Ground, Ice and Psychic-type moves and gets boosted by Cloudy and Windy weather. So how to catch Dragalge in Pokemon go? Continue reading the article to know more.

Pokemon Go Dragalge Best Moveset

Pokémon with unique rivalries, such as Zangoose and Seviper, will be featured during Pokémon GO Rivals Week. The majority of the competing Pokémon appear in only one edition of the core series games. Despite the fact that both Pokémon are from the Hoenn zone, Seviper only appears in Pokémon Sapphire and Zangoose only appears in Pokémon Ruby.

Skrelp and Clauncher, two new “rival” Pokémon from Kalos, will be introduced during Rivals Week. Clauncher is a Water-type Pokémon that evolves into Clawitzer, another Water-type Pokémon from Pokémon X. Rivals' Week runs until 8 PM local time on April 18. Since these are the Pokemons that will be introduced during the rivals week, players will now be able to catch Clawitzer finally in Pokemon Go as it was previously not available in the game.

Pokemon Go Update - Rivals Week

Date + Time Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, April 18, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Features Skrelp and Clauncher will be making their Pokémon GO debuts They’ll be appearing in the wild, in raids, and in encounters after you complete Field Research tasks. Therian Forme Landorus is also making its Pokémon GO debut Players will now be able to encounter the Abundance Pokémon in five-star raids. Enjoy the Rivals’ Week challenge in the Global Challenge Arena For the entire duration of the event, all the trainers around the world can work together to win Raid Battles and unlock a 2× Catch Stardust bonus Pokémon known for their rivalries will be appearing more often in the wild, such as Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, Makuhita, Meditite, Zangoose, Seviper, and more Throughout the event, the following Pokémon will hatch from 5 km Eggs: Machop, Tyrogue, Elekid, Magby, Makuhita, Meditite, Zangoose, and Seviper. Rivalries will also begin in raids! Raids will include Pokémon such as Nidoqueen, Nidoking, Zangoose, Seviper, and others. Enjoy event-only Field Research challenges that will lead to fights with rival Pokémon like Skrelp and Clauncher. Team GO Rocket will be taking over PokéStops more often. Their balloons will also be appearing more frequently



Image Source: Nintendo