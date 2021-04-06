Pokemon Go Dragalge: How To Catch Dragon Pokemon Dragalge In Pokemon Go?

Quick links:
Image Source: Nintendo
Dragalge is a Poison and Dragon-type Pokemon whose stats are an attack of 177, defence of 207, stamina of 163 and max CP of 2694 in Pokemon Go. It was introduced in Generation 6 in the Kalos region. Dragalge weakness is against Dragon, Ground, Ice and Psychic-type moves and gets boosted by Cloudy and Windy weather. So how to catch Dragalge in Pokemon go? Continue reading the article to know more.
Pokémon with unique rivalries, such as Zangoose and Seviper, will be featured during Pokémon GO Rivals Week. The majority of the competing Pokémon appear in only one edition of the core series games. Despite the fact that both Pokémon are from the Hoenn zone, Seviper only appears in Pokémon Sapphire and Zangoose only appears in Pokémon Ruby.
Skrelp and Clauncher, two new “rival” Pokémon from Kalos, will be introduced during Rivals Week. Clauncher is a Water-type Pokémon that evolves into Clawitzer, another Water-type Pokémon from Pokémon X. Rivals' Week runs until 8 PM local time on April 18. Since these are the Pokemons that will be introduced during the rivals week, players will now be able to catch Clawitzer finally in Pokemon Go as it was previously not available in the game.
Training with friends is a great way to improve, but there’s something special about testing your limits against a rival! ðŸ˜April 5, 2021
Did you know that some Pokémon are known to be rivals, too? ðŸ’ª An event featuring these Pokémon will be coming soon! https://t.co/3hZ1YQE8oz pic.twitter.com/hOV5vMfNMK
