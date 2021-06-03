Pokemon Go Drapion: Know Drapion's Best Moveset, Weakness, Evolution, Counters & More

Pokémon Go is an augmented reality mobile game developed and by Niantic in the year 2016. Niantic collaborated with 'The Pokémon Company' for releasing this game for mobile gaming platforms of iOS and Android. Since the day of release, there have been many additions to the game. And now, players are wondering about the Pokemon Go Drapion evolution, movesets, weakness and more. So, if you have been wondering about the same, then here is everything you need to know about it,

Pokemon Go Drapion evolution

Pokémon GO Drapion is a Poison & Dark-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2,453, 180 attacks, 202 defence and 172 stamina in Pokemon GO. The Gen 3 Pocket monster is originally from the Hoenn region, and it is known for the boost it gets in windy weather. According to the Pokedex, Drapion Evolution is nothing, it evolves from the Pokemon Skorupi after feeding it 50 candies in Pokemon Go. However, Drapion can evolve into the Mega Drapion form.

Pokemon Go Drapion Moveset

Everyone is talking about the Pokemon Go Drapion and its moveset these days. As per Pokedex, "it has the power in its clawed arms to make a scrap of a car. The tips of its claws release poison." Drapion's strongest moveset is Bite & Sludge Bomb. So, below is the list of all moves of the Poison & Dark-type Pokemon that you will be able to use during the game -

Drapion Best Moveset -

Quick move -

Bite

Poison Sting

Infestation

Ice Fang

Main move -

Aqua Tail

Sludge Bomb

Crunch

Fell Stinger

Frustration Shadow

Return Purified

Pokemon Go Drapion counters

Pokemon Go Drapion has a mesmerizing shiny form available in the game. Therefore, when you encounter one there is a one in twenty chance of it being shiny. Drapion, which is a Dragon and Flying-type Pokemon, is weak in front of Ground moves and rock-type pokemon. Drapion Pokemon in the game is capable of dealing with 160 % damage from Ground-type pocket monsters than any other types, as per GameInfo.

Vulnerable to -

Ground-type - deals 160% damage.

Resistant to -

Psychic-type - deals 63% damage.

Ghost - deals 63% damage.

Grass - deals 63% damage.

Poison - deals 63% damage.

Dark - deals 63% damage.

IMAGE: POKEMON GO TWITTER