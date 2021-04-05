Pokemon Go Drifblim: Best Moveset, Weakness, Counters And Evolution

Pokemon Go is one of the most played mobile games in the world. This game has a unique concept in its gameplay as it requires players to get out of their houses and walk around in their cities to catch Pokemon. Players can visit different exotic locations like hills, forests, factors etc to catch a specific type of powerful Pokemon that are only found at specific places. The game has been appreciated for its ability to get people active, unlike other games where people can just inside their houses to play. One of the best and most versatile Pokemon in the game is Drifblim, which can counter a lot of powerful Pokemon. Read on to know Drifblim Best Moveset, weakness and counters.

Pokemon Go Drifblim

Drifblim is a strange balloon-like Pokemon that you can find in Pokemon go. While this is not the most powerful Pokemon in the game, Drifblim has a lot of abilities that counter other really powerful Pokemon. So, it can be good to keep an upgraded Brifblim in your Pokedex in case you run into some powerful opponents to defeat. You can also build a team around your Drifblim to maximise the Pokemon to his best potential.

Drifblim Weakness and Counters

Drifblim has a few weaknesses against Dark, Electric, Ghost, Ice and Rock Type Pokemon. However, if you play carefully Drifblim can beat these types of Pokemon with the help of other Pokemon in your team. In contrast, Drifblim counters many types of Pokemon like Fighting, Bug, Ground, Normal, Grass and Poison-type Pokemon.

Drifblim Best Movest

Drifblim has a total of 6 moveset, 2 of which are fast moveset whereas 4 are heavy or charge moveset. You can use these moveset in the battle against other Pokemon or raids. Drifblim's most powerful attack is Shadow Ball which does 100 damage and consumes 55 energy.

Fast Moves

Astonish - 5 damage and 3 energy per turn (1.6 damage per turn)

Hex - 6 damage, and 4 energy per turn (2 damage per turn)

Charge/Heave moves

Icy wind - 60 damage and 45 energy (100% chance to lower opponent’s attack by one rank)

Ominous wind - 45 damage and 45 energy (10% chance to increase user’s attack and defence by two ranks)

Shadow ball - 100 damage and 55 energy

Drifblim Evolution

Briflim is Ghost/Flying-type Pokemon that was introduced in Generation IV. The Pokemon has 2 evolution types. The First stage of the Pokemon is Drifloon. Drifloon evolves into Drifblim in Pokemon Go with resources like Pokemon candy. Stay tuned for more updates on Pokemon Go and gaming.

Image Source: Still from Pokmon