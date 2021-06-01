Pokemon Go Dwebble: Dwebble's Best Moveset, Weakness, Evolution And More

Pokemon Go has remained in front of its opposition since its delivery. It has done that by continually expanding its features. The game uses AR abilities to mimic the Pokemon world into this present reality. Players will circumvent finding and getting new Pokemon for their assortment. Pokemon Go has additionally begun PvP where players can wage fights against their companions and arbitrary individuals, so the players need to draw out their best Pokemon in these circumstances. Many users want to learn more about Pokemon Go Dwebble.

Pokemon Go Dwebble

Dwebble is a part of the 5th Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Unova region. Dwebble evolution is Crustle, players can perform the Dwebble evolution by feeding it 50 candy. The pokemon looks like a small crab with a huge rock on its back. Check out the Pokedex description for Dwebble below:

When it finds a stone appealing, it creates a hole inside it and uses it as its home. This Pokémon is the natural enemy of Roggenrola and Rolycoly.

Dwebble doesn’t look like the strongest at the first sight, but this Pokemon can defeat some formidable foes. Players should try adding Dwebble to their Pokemon collection as the evolution of this Pokemon can prove advantageous in battle situations. To add Dwebble in the player’s battling arsenal, they will have to learn its stats such as Dwebble best moveset, weakness, and more. Check out Pokemon Go Dwebble stats below:

Pokémon GO Dwebble is a Bug and Rock type Pokemon with a max CP of 1384, 118 attack, 128 defense and 137 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Dwebble weakness is Rock, Steel and Water type moves. Dwebble is boosted by Rain and Partly Cloudy weather. Dwebble best moveset is Smack Down and X-Scissor (7.86 DPS).

There is a massive assortment of Pokemon in Pokemon Go from changing ages and districts. This Pokemon Go Guide will assist the players with learning about Dwebble in the game.

