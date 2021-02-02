Pokemon Go Egg Chart: Check Out This Entire Egg Chart For 2km To 12km

Pokémon Go comes under the game category of augmented reality mobile game which was developed and published by Niantic in collaboration with Nintendo and The Pokemon Company for the mobile gaming platforms of iOS and Android devices. Egg hatching is one of the most reliable ways for the players to get their hands on new Pokemon. Continue reading this article for the latest Pokemon Go update and entire egg chart.

Also read | Apex Legends Season 8 Release Time And Date: What's Coming?

Pokemon Go Egg Chart

Also read | Genshin Impact Lithic Spear: Find Out All About This Polearm Here

Pokémon Go 2km Egg Chart

Zubat (Gen 1)

Growlithe (Gen 1)

Poliwag (Gen 1)

Cubone (Gen 1)

Magikarp (Gen 1)

Mareep (Gen 2)

Wooper (Gen 2)

Snubbull (Gen 2)

Wingull (Gen 3)

Wailmer (Gen 3)

Swablu (Gen 3)

Buizel (Gen 4)

Buneary (Gen 4)

Snivy (Gen 5 starter)

Tepig (Gen 5 starter)

Oshawott (Gen 5 starter)

Minccino (Gen 5)

Bunnelby (Gen 6)

Fletchling (Gen 6)

Litleo (Gen 6)

Pokémon Go 5km Egg Chart

Machop (Gen 1)

Voltorb (Gen 1)

Lickitung (Gen 1)

Eevee (Gen 1)

Pineco (Gen 2)

Corsola (Gen 2)

Ralts (Gen 3)

Baltoy (Gen 3)

Feebas (Gen 3)

Clamperl (Gen 3)

Hippopotas (Gen 4)

Blitzle (Gen 5)

Roggenrola (Gen 5)

Gothita (Gen 5)

Solosis (Gen 5)

Ducklett (Gen 5)

Karrablast (Gen 5)

Shelmet (Gen 5)

Joltik (Gen 5)

Chespin (Gen 6)

Fennekin (Gen 6)

Froakie (Gen 6)

Depending on your region, you can now find a number of regional exclusive Pokémon by hatching 5km eggs: Farfetch'd (Gen 1) Kangaskhan (Gen 1) Tauros (Gen 1) Heracross (Gen 2) Torkoal (Gen 3) Tropius (Gen 3) Relicanth (Gen 3) Minme Jr. (Gen 4 Chatot (Gen 4) Carnivine (Gen 4) Pansage (Gen 5) Pansear (Gen 5) Panpour (Gen 5) Pachirisu (Gen 5) Maractus (Gen 5) Bouffalant (Gen 5)



Pokémon Go 7km Egg Char

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Vulpix

Alolan Diglett

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Geodude

Alolan Grimer

Galarian Ponyta

Galarian Meowth

Galarian Farfetch'd

Galarian Zigzagoon

Galarian Stunfisk

Galarian Darumaka

Pokémon Go 10km Egg Chart

Shinx (Gen 4)

Gible (Gen 4)

Riolu (Gen 4)

Audino (Gen 5)

Timburr (Gen 5)

Darumaka (Gen 5)

Emolga (Gen 5)

Ferroseed (Gen 5)

Klink (Gen 5)

Litwick (Gen 5)

Axew (Gen 5)

Golett (Gen 5)

Rufflet (Gen 5)

Espurr (Gen 6)

Noibat (Gen 6)

Pokémon Go Red 'Strange' 12km Egg Chart

The current Strange Egg pool contains:

Qwilfish (Gen 2)

Larvitar (Gen 2)

Corphish (Gen 3)

Absol (Gen 3)

Skorupi (Gen 4)

Sandile (Gen 5)

Scraggy (Gen 5)

Pawniard (Gen 5)

Vullaby (Gen 5)

Deino (Gen 5)

Also read | Ac Valhalla Suthsexe Treehouse Shoppe: What Is It? A Comprehensive Guide

Also read | Genshin Impact Royal Longsword: Check Out This Genshin Impact Sword