Pokemon Go Egg Chart: Check Out This Entire Egg Chart For 2km To 12km

Pokémon Go comes under the game category of augmented reality mobile game which was developed and published by Niantic in collaboration with Nintendo and The Pokemon Company for the mobile gaming platforms of iOS and Android devices. Egg hatching is one of the most reliable ways for the players to get their hands on new Pokemon. Continue reading this article for the latest Pokemon Go update and entire egg chart.
Also read | Apex Legends Season 8 Release Time And Date: What's Coming?
Pokemon Go Egg Chart
Also read | Genshin Impact Lithic Spear: Find Out All About This Polearm Here
Pokémon Go 2km Egg Chart
- Zubat (Gen 1)
- Growlithe (Gen 1)
- Poliwag (Gen 1)
- Cubone (Gen 1)
- Magikarp (Gen 1)
- Mareep (Gen 2)
- Wooper (Gen 2)
- Snubbull (Gen 2)
- Wingull (Gen 3)
- Wailmer (Gen 3)
- Swablu (Gen 3)
- Buizel (Gen 4)
- Buneary (Gen 4)
- Snivy (Gen 5 starter)
- Tepig (Gen 5 starter)
- Oshawott (Gen 5 starter)
- Minccino (Gen 5)
- Bunnelby (Gen 6)
- Fletchling (Gen 6)
- Litleo (Gen 6)
Pokémon Go 5km Egg Chart
- Machop (Gen 1)
- Voltorb (Gen 1)
- Lickitung (Gen 1)
- Eevee (Gen 1)
- Pineco (Gen 2)
- Corsola (Gen 2)
- Ralts (Gen 3)
- Baltoy (Gen 3)
- Feebas (Gen 3)
- Clamperl (Gen 3)
- Hippopotas (Gen 4)
- Blitzle (Gen 5)
- Roggenrola (Gen 5)
- Gothita (Gen 5)
- Solosis (Gen 5)
- Ducklett (Gen 5)
- Karrablast (Gen 5)
- Shelmet (Gen 5)
- Joltik (Gen 5)
- Chespin (Gen 6)
- Fennekin (Gen 6)
- Froakie (Gen 6)
- Depending on your region, you can now find a number of regional exclusive Pokémon by hatching 5km eggs:
- Farfetch'd (Gen 1)
- Kangaskhan (Gen 1)
- Tauros (Gen 1)
- Heracross (Gen 2)
- Torkoal (Gen 3)
- Tropius (Gen 3)
- Relicanth (Gen 3)
- Minme Jr. (Gen 4
- Chatot (Gen 4)
- Carnivine (Gen 4)
- Pansage (Gen 5)
- Pansear (Gen 5)
- Panpour (Gen 5)
- Pachirisu (Gen 5)
- Maractus (Gen 5)
- Bouffalant (Gen 5)
Pokémon Go 7km Egg Char
- Alolan Sandshrew
- Alolan Vulpix
- Alolan Diglett
- Alolan Meowth
- Alolan Geodude
- Alolan Grimer
- Galarian Ponyta
- Galarian Meowth
- Galarian Farfetch'd
- Galarian Zigzagoon
- Galarian Stunfisk
- Galarian Darumaka
Pokémon Go 10km Egg Chart
- Shinx (Gen 4)
- Gible (Gen 4)
- Riolu (Gen 4)
- Audino (Gen 5)
- Timburr (Gen 5)
- Darumaka (Gen 5)
- Emolga (Gen 5)
- Ferroseed (Gen 5)
- Klink (Gen 5)
- Litwick (Gen 5)
- Axew (Gen 5)
- Golett (Gen 5)
- Rufflet (Gen 5)
- Espurr (Gen 6)
- Noibat (Gen 6)
Pokémon Go Red 'Strange' 12km Egg Chart
The current Strange Egg pool contains:
- Qwilfish (Gen 2)
- Larvitar (Gen 2)
- Corphish (Gen 3)
- Absol (Gen 3)
- Skorupi (Gen 4)
- Sandile (Gen 5)
- Scraggy (Gen 5)
- Pawniard (Gen 5)
- Vullaby (Gen 5)
- Deino (Gen 5)
Also read | Ac Valhalla Suthsexe Treehouse Shoppe: What Is It? A Comprehensive Guide
Also read | Genshin Impact Royal Longsword: Check Out This Genshin Impact Sword