Pokemon Go Elite Collector Medal: Players Will Soon Get Rewarded With Medals For Progress

Pokémon Go is a reality-based augmented mobile game which came out in 2016 & was developed and published by Niantic in collaboration with The Pokémon Company for iOS and Android devices. A part of the Pokémon franchise, the game is the result of a collaboration between Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. Here, you will know what is the elite collector medal.

Also read | Destiny 2 Xur Location Jan 2021: Where Is Xur This Week & What Is Xur Selling?

Pokemon Go Elite Collector Medal

With the most recent news about Pokemon Go, it is now known that the players in Pokemon Go will earn medals as they continue to play the game and reach new levels. With every new milestone content that the players reach, these medals will be awarded to the players. These milestones can be anything like:

Catching a minimum of 50 specific Pokemon type,

Defeating Team Rocket grunts

Walking some distance.

This new Elite Collector Medal will be a great addition along with the new Collections Challenges that are coming to the game in 2021. The very first one is the Unova Collection Challenge, and just like the other challenges, it will be live for a limited time only.

Also read | GTA 6 Release Date: Is The Popular Rockstar Games Title Releasing In 2021?

Pokemon Go Update

December 23, 2020 Countdown to Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto—celebrate the Unova region with us!

December 22, 2020 Ring in 2021 with Pokémon GO’s January events

December 22, 2020 Celebrate the new year with Pokémon GO!

December 21, 2020 Rising to the challenge of January Community Day is none other than Machop!

December 14, 2020 Pokémon GO partners with Starbucks in Select Asia Markets

December 14, 2020 Celebrate Pokémon GO Holidays 2020 with holiday- and ice-themed Pokémon!

December 11, 2020 Where’s that cold air coming from? What’s that tapping noise?

December 10, 2020 Let’s watch The Game Awards 2020 together!

December 10, 2020 Regirock, Registeel, and Regice will be back in raids during different weekends in December!

December 9, 2020 Raid Battle–reward and Egg-management tests happening soon

December 8, 2020 Celebrate Pokémon’s anniversary with a brand-new event—Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto!

December 7, 2020 GO Beyond: Level up redesign coming soon; level cap increased to 50!

December 3, 2020 Don’t miss December Community Day!

December 3, 2020 Celebrate Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle with a collaboration event featuring Shiny Celebi in Special Research and Jessie and James’s return to Pokémon GO

December 1, 2020 Celebrate the arrival of Pokémon originally discovered in Kalos with a special event!



Also read | Jurassic World Evolution System Requirements To Experience Immersive Gaming

Also read | Dead By Daylight System Requirements For A Better User Experience