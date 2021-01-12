Pokemon Go Emboar Moveset: Best Moveset, Base Stats And More About This Fire Type Pokemon

Pokemon Go makers have been adding a lot of new content to their game to keep their players engaged. Recently, the players have been trying to figure out specific Pokemon’s moveset. Currently, they are trying to find details about Pokemon Go Emboar moveset. So to help them, we have listed all the information about the same right here. Read more to know about Pokemon Go Emboar moveset.

Pokemon Go Emboar Moveset

The players are currently trying to find more details about Pokemon Go best Emboar moveset. It is basically a Fire/Fighting-type Pokémon that indicates that Flying, Ground, Psychic and Water moves might be the best moves to attack this Pokemon. Out of all, 5 strongest Pokémon that can use to defeat Emboar include Mewtwo, Deoxys (Attack), Alakazam, Yveltal, Espeon. \

We have also listed spoke of the best and quick moves with the damage they deal right here. Apart from that, we have also attached a popular Youtube video about the same. Makers have also released the Unova Collection challenge and the players are certainly loving it. Read more to know about Pokemon Go best Emboar moveset.

Offence

Low Kick: 12 dps

Focus Blast: 48 dps

Defence

Ember: 12 dps

Focus Blast: 48 dps

Quick move: Damage

Low Kick: 6

Ember: 10

Main move: Damage

Heat Wave: 95

Rock Slide: 80

Focus Blast: 140

Flame Charge: 70

Base Stats

Attack: 235

Defence: 127

Stamina: 242

More information about Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular mobile games currently. This is because of the constant update that the makers keep adding. The makers of Pokemon Go has added a new task called AR Mapping. The task will require the players/trainers to reach some specific Pokestops or gyms in the game. The players will then receive a task to scan their surroundings with their AR scanning screen. Thus they will be able to get some interactive tasks from these Pokestops or gyms. Pokemon Go was also amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played game all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item.

