Pokemon Go Espurr Best Moveset: What Are The Best Moves Of This Psychic Pokemon?

Espurr is a Psychic Pokémon and it is weak against Bug, Dark and Ghost moves. The strongest moveset of this Psychic Pokemon is Confusion & Psychic and it into Meowstic, Meowstic (Female). The Pokedex tells that the organ that emits its intense psychic power is sheltered by its ears to keep power from leaking out. Continue reading to know about Espurr as of the latest Pokemon Go update.

Pokemon Go Espurr Best Moveset

Espurr is a Psychic-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1424, an attack of 120, defence of 114 and 158 stamina in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in the Kalos region of Generation 6. It is weak against Bug, Dark and Ghost-type moves and gets boosted by Windy weather. Espurr's best moves are Scratch and Psychic (8.88 DPS). Espurr evolution can evolve it into either Meowstic or Meowstic (Female) which costs 50 Candy. Here are some of the best movesets for this Pokemon:

Scratch + Psychic - DPS => 8.88

Confusion + Psychic - DPS => 8.52

Scratch + Psyshock - DPS => 8.23

Confusion + Psyshock - DPS => 7.66

Scratch + Energy Ball - DPS => 6.70

Confusion + Energy Ball - DPS => 6.59

Espurr Statistics

Base stats Attack - 120 Defence - 114 Stamina - 158

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 539 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 719 Level 30 Max wild - 1,079 Level 40 1,259

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 899 Level 35 (wild) - 1,169

Max HP Level 40 - 136

Size Height - 0.3 m Weight - 3.5 kg

Other Base capture rate - 40% Base flee rate - 10% Buddy walk distance - 3 km



Espurr Additional stats

Generation - Generation 6

Category - Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate - 10%

Buddy Distance - 3 km

Pokédex Height - 0.3 m

Pokédex Weight - 3.5 kg

Can be put in a gym? - Yes

Can be transfered? - Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move - 50

