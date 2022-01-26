Pokemon Go February Community Day To Feature Hoppip: Check date, bonuses and more

Pokemon Go Community Days are held to celebrate a Pokemon in the game. While the Community Days are held every once in a while, Pokemon Go Live informs the players well in time to prepare for the Pokemon being featured, its special moves and other bonuses that are valid on the day. This time around, the Pokemon Go Community Day will be held in January. Keep reading to find more details about when is the Pokemon Go January Community Day, what are special moves can be learnt by the Pokemon and other rewards that can be redeemed.

When is Pokemon Go February Community Day?

The Pokemon Go February Community Day will take place on Saturday, February 12, 2022. The timings for the event are from 11:00 AM to 05:00 PM local time. As mentioned earlier, Community Day will feature Hoppip. As it goes with usual Community Days, Hoppip will appear more frequently in the wild. If players try, they might even find a Shiny Hoppip during the Community Day event hours.

Pokemon Go February Community Day: Hoppip moves

Players who evolve Skiploom (Hoppip's evolution) during the event or up to two hours after the event will get a Jumpluff that knows the Charged Attack Acrobatics. The charged attack can deal 110 damage in trainer battles and 100 damage in gyms and raids.

Pokemon Go February Community Day event bonuses

3× Catch Stardust

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

Get up to three free Raid Passes from Gyms during the event and up to two hours after the event.

Chance for Skiploom to appear in Parks alongside Hoppip.

Bonus Hoppip XL Candy from Skiploom caught in Parks.

Pokemon Go February Community Day event bundles

One-time purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokeCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, two Super Incubators, six Star Pieces, and an Elite Fast TM.

A bundle containing 30 Ultra balls will be available in the shop at no cost.

