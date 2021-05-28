Pokemon Go Fest 2021: Fest Itinerary, Tickets Price, And More Details

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 is just around the corner and the players are heavily anticipating this event. This year the game will be celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Pokemon and the 5th Anniversary of Pokemon Go. The event is being officially sponsored by Google Play and the Pokemon Go Fest 2021 tickets price has been slashed down from $14.99 to $5.00. The Go Fest 2021 dates have been set for July 17 and 18 and the game has a whole itinerary set for the players. Numerous players wish to learn more about Pokemon Go Fest 2021.

Pokemon Go Fest 2021

The Pokemon Go Fest 2021 is set to be a musical festival, which will have its own set of special events, raids, research missions, Pokemon, and more. The Go Fest 2021 dates will be extremely busy for the players as they will be running through these series of events throughout both days. As the Pokemon Go fest 2021 tickets price has been cut down, many people will be opting for that purchase for access to the exclusive content. Check out what Pokemon Go has got planned for the players for their Pokemon Go Fest 2021 below:

Day 1

Hourly habitats are back This year will feature four themed habitat hours—Jungle, Desert Mountain, Ocean Beach, and Cave—rotating throughout the event. During each habitat hour, certain Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild.

The Jungle habitat will feature Pokémon such as Scyther, Aipom, Froakie, and more.

The Desert Mountain habitat will feature Pokémon such as Skarmory, Shieldon, Hippopotas, and more.

The Ocean Beach habitat will feature Pokémon such as Dratini, Swablu, Alomomola, and more.

The Cave habitat will feature Pokémon such as Roggenrola, Galarian Stunfisk, Deino, and more.

Raids on Saturday will feature Pokémon such as Hitmontop, Cranidos, and Deino—plus, Galarian Ponyta and Galarian Zigzagoon wearing special costumes will be appearing in raids!

Pokémon related to music—such as Chimecho, Kricketot, Audino, and a special costumed Pikachu—will be appearing in the wild throughout the day.

Get ready for Pokémon GO Fest with a free event shirt avatar item.

Shiny Whismur, Chimecho, Audino, and Tympole will be making their Pokémon GO debut during the event. If you’re lucky, you may encounter one!

Day 2

Sunday’s gameplay will be focused on raids, and some of your favorites will be returning for this epic celebration! Stay tuned for more info.

Miss any Pokémon on the first day of the event? Don’t worry! All Pokémon appearing more frequently in the wild on Saturday will be appearing again on Sunday during event hours.

Earn an extra 10,000 XP in raid rewards when you complete a Raid Battle!

Spin Gym Photo Discs to earn up to 10 Raid Passes. These can be used for in-person raids.

Complete Timed Research to earn up to eight Remote Raid Passes. These can be used to join a raid from anywhere.

Pick up a free event bundle containing three Remote Raid Passes! This will be available in the shop on Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time.

All Pokémon attracted to Incense from Saturday will be attracted to Incense during event hours on Sunday.

Both Days

Trainer photos will be featured in the Today View Share your photos with #PokemonGOFest2021 for a chance to see them featured during the event.

All Lure Modules activated during event hours will last for three hours

Special music created by Pokémon music producer Junichi Masuda will be playing in the app throughout the event.

1/2 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during event hours.

Pokémon hatching from 7 km eggs includes Igglybuff, Chingling, Audino, and more.

Event-exclusive Field Research tasks, special on-map visual effects, and more!

Open Gifts or spin PokéStops to get special event stickers.

Take snapshots on both event days for a surprise!

Unown F and Unown G will be attracted to Incense throughout the event. If you’re lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one!

