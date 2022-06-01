Pokemon Go Fest 2022 to feature multiple Ultra Unlocks for the first time: Details here

Pokemon Go is bringing back the Ultra Unlocks bonus in the summer fest that is about to happen in a few days. Unlike past years, this year’s Ultra Unlock will not be a single event. Instead, Trainers will have certain Global Challenges to complete during each Pokémon GO Fest event - such as defeating a certain number of Team GO Rocket members - which, if completed, will unlock an upgraded version of a later event during the Season of GO.

Because there are multiple Pokémon GO Fest celebrations happening this year, Trainers all over the world will have multiple chances to trigger specific Ultra Unlock bonuses. Pokemon. The initial two-day global event on Saturday, June 4, 2022, and Sunday, June 5, 2022, will have its own hourly Global Challenges on Saturday to trigger the first Ultra Unlock bonus, and the in-person Pokémon GO Fest events that follow will also have their own unique Global Challenges tied to Ultra Unlocks for events later in the Season.

Complete global challenges during the following events to earn Ultra Unlock

Global Pokémon GO Fest: If Trainers complete at least 20 Global Challenges, they’ll earn Ultra Unlock bonuses for Adventure Week.

Pokémon GO Fest Berlin: If Trainers complete this event’s Global Challenge, they’ll earn Ultra Unlock bonuses for the anniversary event.

Pokémon GO Fest Seattle: If Trainers complete this event’s Global Challenge, they’ll earn Ultra Unlock bonuses for a to-be-revealed event.

Pokémon GO Fest Sapporo: If Trainers complete this event’s Global Challenge, they’ll earn Ultra Unlock bonuses for a to-be-revealed event.

Information about each event’s Ultra Unlock bonuses will be revealed within one weekday after the corresponding Pokémon GO Fest event ends. Look out for updates via social media, in-game news, and push notifications. Let’s GO get ready to earn some Ultra Unlock bonuses.

Pokemon Go Fest 2022, the annual in-game event will take place on June 4 and June 5, 2022. The two-day event will include exclusive gameplay with free and ticketed experiences. Pokémon GO Fest 2022 tickets are available now for $14.99 USD and include access to different event gameplay on both days and the special finale event on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Read more details about the Pokemon Go Fest 2022 here.