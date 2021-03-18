Pokemon Go Festivals Of Colors: When Does The Event Start? Know Details Here

Niantic has made the announcement about a brand-new Pokemon Go event that is going to take place in India this month in order to celebrate Holi - the Festival of Colors. Along with this event for all the trainers of India, the company is also giving out two new T-shirt avatar items which are inspired by the Holi Festival. These will be available to all the Trainers around the globe for free in the in-game shop which starts on Friday, March 26, 2021. Continue reading to know more about this latest Pokemon Go Update.
Pokemon Go Festivals of Colors
- Date, Time, and Region
- Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 10:00 to 20:00 IST (GMT +5:30) for Trainers in India
- Features
- Pokémon representing the different colours of the Festival of Colors will be attracted more to Incense than they normally did
- Examples are:
- Bulbasaur,
- Pikachu,
- Jigglypuff,
- Alolan Grimer,
- Seel, Marill,
- Sunkern,
- Murkrow,
- Slugma,
- Aron,
- Trapinch, and
- Drifloon.
- Complete the exclusive Festival of Colors Timed Research tasks to earn the following rewards.
- PokeÌ Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls
- Razz Berries, Pinap Berries, Nanab Berries, Golden Razz Berry, and Silver Pinap Berry
- Dragon Scale, Sun Stone, and Sinnoh Stone
- Mega Energy for the following Pokémon: Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Beedrill, Pidgeot, Gengar, and Ampharos.
- Other items like Hyper Potions, Super Incubator, and Premium Battle Pass
- Encounter with Alolan Muk
- Check the in-game shop for two event boxes.
- A 100 PokeÌCoin box containing 30 Poké Balls, a Lucky Egg, and 10 Pinap Berries
- A free box containing three Incense!
- India Wayfarer Challenge
- This will run from March 16, 2021, at 00:00 until March 26, 2021, at 00:00 IST (GMT +5:30),
- The eligible Trainers in India or those who review Indian Wayspots (via their home or bonus location) will be able to participate in the Wayfarer Challenge
- They can do this by reviewing Wayspot nominations in the country.
- Different tiers of rewards can be unlocked which will depend on the number of Wayspots that get approved during this challenge
- These rewards will be active for all Trainers in India during the Festival of Colors event on Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 10:00 to 20:00 IST (GMT +5:30).
- Tier 1 Rewards: 3,000+ new Wayspots approved
- Smeargle will appear more often in snapshots
- Participating Trainers will also gain access to a free bundle in the shop with 20 PokeÌ Balls.
- Tier 2 Rewards: 5,000+ New Wayspots approved
- Rewards from Tier 1.
- Murkrow will start appearing more in the wild
- Players will be able to earn 2x the XP for catching Pokémon.
- Tier 3 Rewards: 8,000+ New Wayspots approved
- Rewards from Tiers 1 and 2.
- Players will be able to earn 3x the XP for catching Pokémon.