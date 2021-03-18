Pokemon Go Festivals Of Colors: When Does The Event Start? Know Details Here

Niantic has made the announcement about a brand-new Pokemon Go event that is going to take place in India this month in order to celebrate Holi - the Festival of Colors. Along with this event for all the trainers of India, the company is also giving out two new T-shirt avatar items which are inspired by the Holi Festival. These will be available to all the Trainers around the globe for free in the in-game shop which starts on Friday, March 26, 2021. Continue reading to know more about this latest Pokemon Go Update.

Pokemon Go Festivals of Colors