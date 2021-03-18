Last Updated:

Pokemon Go Festivals Of Colors: When Does The Event Start? Know Details Here

Niantic has made the announcement about a brand-new Pokemon Go event that is going to take place in India this month in order to celebrate Holi.

Written By
Saurabh Sabat
pokemon go

Niantic has made the announcement about a brand-new Pokemon Go event that is going to take place in India this month in order to celebrate Holi - the Festival of Colors. Along with this event for all the trainers of India, the company is also giving out two new T-shirt avatar items which are inspired by the Holi Festival. These will be available to all the Trainers around the globe for free in the in-game shop which starts on Friday, March 26, 2021. Continue reading to know more about this latest Pokemon Go Update.

READ | Pokemon Go: what is Manectric? Learn all about this debut Pokemon in this guide

Pokemon Go Festivals of Colors

  • Date, Time, and Region
    • Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 10:00 to 20:00 IST (GMT +5:30) for Trainers in India
  • Features
    • Pokémon representing the different colours of the Festival of Colors will be attracted more to Incense than they normally did
      • Examples are:
      • Bulbasaur,
      • Pikachu,
      • Jigglypuff,
      • Alolan Grimer,
      • Seel, Marill,
      • Sunkern,
      • Murkrow,
      • Slugma,
      • Aron,
      • Trapinch, and
      • Drifloon.
    • Complete the exclusive Festival of Colors Timed Research tasks to earn the following rewards.
      • PokeÌ Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls
      • Razz Berries, Pinap Berries, Nanab Berries, Golden Razz Berry, and Silver Pinap Berry
      • Dragon Scale, Sun Stone, and Sinnoh Stone
      • Mega Energy for the following Pokémon: Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Beedrill, Pidgeot, Gengar, and Ampharos.
      • Other items like Hyper Potions, Super Incubator, and Premium Battle Pass
      • Encounter with Alolan Muk
    • Check the in-game shop for two event boxes.
      • A 100 PokeÌCoin box containing 30 Poké Balls, a Lucky Egg, and 10 Pinap Berries
      • A free box containing three Incense!
  • India Wayfarer Challenge
    • This will run from March 16, 2021, at 00:00 until March 26, 2021, at 00:00 IST (GMT +5:30),
    • The eligible Trainers in India or those who review Indian Wayspots (via their home or bonus location) will be able to participate in the Wayfarer Challenge
      • They can do this by reviewing Wayspot nominations in the country.
      • Different tiers of rewards can be unlocked which will depend on the number of Wayspots that get approved during this challenge
    • These rewards will be active for all Trainers in India during the Festival of Colors event on Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 10:00 to 20:00 IST (GMT +5:30).
      • Tier 1 Rewards: 3,000+ new Wayspots approved
        • Smeargle will appear more often in snapshots
        • Participating Trainers will also gain access to a free bundle in the shop with 20 PokeÌ Balls.
      • Tier 2 Rewards: 5,000+ New Wayspots approved
        • Rewards from Tier 1.
        • Murkrow will start appearing more in the wild
        • Players will be able to earn 2x the XP for catching Pokémon.
      • Tier 3 Rewards: 8,000+ New Wayspots approved
        • Rewards from Tiers 1 and 2.
        • Players will be able to earn 3x the XP for catching Pokémon.
READ | Pokemon GO: How to get Eelektross? A detailed, step by step guide
READ | Pokemon GO: How to get Eelektross? A detailed, step by step guide
READ | Pokemon GO: How to get Eelektross? A detailed, step by step guide
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND