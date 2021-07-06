Pokemon Go Fifth Anniversary Collection Released: Raids, Challenges And Pokemon Encounters

The developer of Pokemon Go, Niantic, launched the popular game in 2016. Since then the makers have constantly released new events and challenges in the game. Currently, the makers are celebrating its fifth anniversary and a new collection has been released for the gamers. Because of this, the players are getting extremely curious and are trying to find Pokemon Go Fest 2021 details. New features like challenges, Pokemon encounters and raids have been installed in the game with Pokemon Go Fest 2021. So without any further delay, let’s take a deep dive into the new content released with the game’s Fifth Anniversary celebration event. Here is a list of all the main changes that have been brought in with the Pokemon Go Fifth Anniversary collection.

Pokemon Go Fifth Anniversary Collection

🎊 Happy fifth anniversary, Pokémon GO! 🎊



What an incredible five years they’ve been! To commemorate this milestone, we’re holding a celebration event featuring Flying Pikachu with a 5-shaped balloon and more! https://t.co/ZprUNVEnLw pic.twitter.com/SIbAFf2Vqg — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 5, 2021