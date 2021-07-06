Last Updated:

Pokemon Go Fifth Anniversary Collection Released: Raids, Challenges And Pokemon Encounters

Pokemon Go is currently celebrating its fifth anniversary with new updates. So we have listed some of these changes made to the game right here. Read more

The developer of Pokemon Go, Niantic, launched the popular game in 2016. Since then the makers have constantly released new events and challenges in the game. Currently, the makers are celebrating its fifth anniversary and a new collection has been released for the gamers. Because of this, the players are getting extremely curious and are trying to find Pokemon Go Fest 2021 details. New features like challenges, Pokemon encounters and raids have been installed in the game with Pokemon Go Fest 2021. So without any further delay, let’s take a deep dive into the new content released with the game’s Fifth Anniversary celebration event. Here is a list of all the main changes that have been brought in with the Pokemon Go Fifth Anniversary collection. 

Pokemon Go Fifth Anniversary Collection

  • Raids: A number of rare Pokemons like Pokemon Go Darumaka, Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie, and Flying Pikachu are going to be added to the game. These have been released with a five-shaped balloon and it is planned to appear in one-star raids.
  • Mystery Box: These Mystery Boxes have been added to the game. But only the lucky players will be able to get a Shiny Meltan by opening this box. Initially, the makers had removed this feature from the game but because of fan requests, it has been brought in again. 
  • PokéStops with Lure: All the Pokestopes will have active lures only after the players have completed the Field Researches in the game. These Field Researches will help the players by rewarding them with daily bonuses and rare Pokemon encounters. 
  • Jump-Start Special Research: This research has been added for the players who had missed the previous year’s anniversary celebration. This Research will help them level with the players who have been using the rewards they got during the anniversary celebration. Participating in this Research will grant the players with Stardust and XP rewards. 
  • Collection Challenge: This is a new challenge that has now been added to the game. The players will come across Pokemon Go Flying Pikachu with a five-shaped balloon after completing the challenge. It could also give them a rare candy and an ample amount of Poke Balls. 

