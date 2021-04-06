Pokemon Go Finneon: How To Catch Finneon In Pokemon Go? Here's How

Pokemon Go is one of the most played handheld games. The game brings nostalgic recollections of the widely adored anime and places the major parts in the shoes of a Pokemon Trainer. It has been planned in a manner where players can really take off of their home and quest for Pokemon to get all through the world. Players are also attempting to evolve their existing Pokemons to the next stage. Many players have asked how to catch Finneon in Pokemon Go.

How to catch Finneon in Pokemon Go?

The best approach to get a Finneon in Pokemon Go is attempting to discover it during its spotlight hour. The utilization of lure at a pokestop and incense while strolling around will likewise expand the odds for the player to get a Pokemon Go Finneon for their assortment. Players should likewise load up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to build their odds of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can also be a good way for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon. These are the general ways of catching any Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Finneon Stats

Finneon is a part of the 4th Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Sinnoh region. This Pokemon looks like a black and green fish with purple accents. This Pokemon uses its tail to lure its enemies as it looks like a butterfly, once the enemy is close enough, it finishes them with one swift attack.

Finneon evolution is Lumineon in Pokemon Go, the players need to feed the Pokemon 50 Candy to perform the Finneon evolution. Finneon is a strong Pokemon and players can consider adding Finneon to their collection and battling arsenal. To defeat their opponents and win the battles, the players should get well versed with Finneon best moveset, stats, and weaknesses. Check out Pokemon Go Finneon Stats below:

Pokémon GO Finneon is a Water-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1098, 96 attack, 116 defense, and 135 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4). Finneon is vulnerable to Electric and Grass-type moves. Finneon is boosted by Rain weather. Finneon's best moves are Pound and Ice Beam (6.38 DPS).

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

Promo Image Source: pokemongohub.net Website