Pokemon Go Frillish: Reward For The Players Who Reach A High Go Battle League Rank

Pokémon Go is a reality mobile game which was developed and published in 2016 by Niantic in collaboration with The Pokémon Company for iOS and Android devices. Pokemon Go is a part of the Pokémon franchise and came out as a result of a collaboration between Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. Here, you will know about the reward for Pokemon Go players when they reach a high rank in Battle Leagues.

Pokemon Go Frillish

Frillish is going to be a reward for the players who reach a high Go Battle League rank. Pokemon Go made this announcement about some updates to both the competitive format and rewards. One of the biggest changes is that the players who reach a Rank 20 in Go Battle League will be able to get a guaranteed encounter with Frillish who is a Water-type and Ghost-type Pokemon. This is also the first time that Frillish has appeared in Pokemon Go. The remaining schedule for the rest of Season 6 are mentioned below:

The Great League will run from January 11th to January 25th.

The Ultra League will run from January 25th to February 8th.

The Master League, the Master League Premier Cup, the Master League Classic, and an unnamed Special Cup will run February 8th to February 15th.

All three Leagues and the Ultra League Premier Cup will run from February 15th to February 22nd.

The Kanto Cup (which is only open to Pokemon with a Pokedex number between 1 and 151) will run from February 22nd to March 1st.

Balance changes to certain moves: Ember will deal more damage. Karate Chop will generate more energy. Bubble will deal less damage. Razor Leaf will deal less damage. Crabhammer will deal more damage. Sky Attack will deal less damage. Rock Slide will deal less damage. Shadow Bone will deal less damage.



Pokemon Go Update

