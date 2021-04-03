Pokemon Go Garchomp: What Are The Best Movesets Of This Dragon-type Pokemon?

Quick links:
Image Source: Nintendo
Garchomp is a Dragon & Ground-type Pokémon whose evolution comes from Gabite. It is weak against Ice, Fairy and Dragon-type moves. Its strongest moveset is Dragon Tail & Outrage and the Pokedex tells that its fine scales not only minimise wind resistance but their sharp edges often damage anyone who attacks it. Read on to know more about Pokemon Go Garchomp's best moveset:
Garchomp is one of the Dragon and Ground-type Pokemons that has stats of - attack 261, a defence of 193, stamina of 239 and a max CP of 4479 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 4 of the Sinnoh region. It is weak against Dragon, Fairy and Ice-type moves and gets boosted by Windy and Sunny weather. Garchomp's best moves are Dragon Tail and Outrage (18.95 DPS). Below-mentioned are some of the best movesets:
