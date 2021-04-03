Pokemon Go Garchomp: What Are The Best Movesets Of This Dragon-type Pokemon?

Garchomp is a Dragon & Ground-type Pokémon whose evolution comes from Gabite. It is weak against Ice, Fairy and Dragon-type moves. Its strongest moveset is Dragon Tail & Outrage and the Pokedex tells that its fine scales not only minimise wind resistance but their sharp edges often damage anyone who attacks it. Read on to know more about Pokemon Go Garchomp's best moveset:

Pokemon Go Garchomp Best Moveset

Garchomp is one of the Dragon and Ground-type Pokemons that has stats of - attack 261, a defence of 193, stamina of 239 and a max CP of 4479 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 4 of the Sinnoh region. It is weak against Dragon, Fairy and Ice-type moves and gets boosted by Windy and Sunny weather. Garchomp's best moves are Dragon Tail and Outrage (18.95 DPS). Below-mentioned are some of the best movesets:

Dragon Tail + Outrage - DPS => 18.95

Dragon Tail + Earthquake - DPS => 17.01

Mud Shot + Outrage - DPS => 16.62

Mud Shot + Earthquake - DPS => 15.60

Dragon Tail + Fire Blast - DPS => 15.20

Mud Shot + Fire Blast - DPS => 13.26

Dragon Tail + Sand Tomb - DPS => 12.98

Mud Shot + Sand Tomb - DPS => 12.19

Garchomp Base Statistics

Attack - 261

Defence - 193

Stamina - 239

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 2,830 Level 35 (wild) - 3,679

Max HP at Level 40 is 200

Its height is 1.9 m and weight is 95 kg

The base capture rate is 5%

The base flee rate is 5%

Buddy walk distance required is 5 km

Pokemon Go Update

One of the latest updates in Pokemon Go is The Pokémon GO referral program. If it's your friend's first time playing Pokemon Go or they've been away for a while, they'll get prizes such as Pokémon encounters, Rare Sweets, Incubators, and more as they meet those milestones. You will be rewarded as well. With the Season of Legends still going on, now is the ideal time to enlist the help of your friends. Follow the steps below to invite your friend:

To get your referral code, go to the Friends screen and tap Invite.

Offer the code to a Pokémon GO newbie or someone who hasn't played in at least 90 days.

You'll both start earning rewards once they enter your referral code, either during the sign-up process or later on the Friends screen.

You'll both get more rewards as your friend hits milestones on their journey.

