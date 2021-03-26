Pokemon Go Gastly Best Moveset: What Are The Best Moves Of This Ghost & Poison Pokemon?

Gastly falls under the category of a Ghost & Poison Pokemon. It is weak against Dark, Ground, Ghost and Psychic moves and its strongest moveset is Lick & Sludge Bomb. The Pokedex states that the bulk of Gastly is made up of gaseous matter. The gaseous body easily dissipates when exposed to strong winds. To avoid the ravages of the storm, groups of this Pokémon congregate under the eaves of buildings. Continue reading this article to know the best moveset combinations of Gastly as of the latest Pokemon Go Update.

Pokemon go Gastly Best Moveset

Gastly is one of the Ghost and Poison-type Pokemon whose stats are: an attack of 186, 67 defence, 102 stamina and a max CP of 1390 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 1 of the Kanto region (Gen 1). This ghost Pokemon is weak against Dark, Ghost, Ground and Psychic-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Fog and Cloudy weather. Gastly's best moves are Lick and Sludge Bomb (12.05 DPS). Below-mentioned are some of the other best movesets of this Pokemon:

Lick + Sludge Bomb - DPS => 12.05

Astonish + Sludge Bomb - DPS => 11.65

Sucker Punch + Sludge Bomb - DPS => 10.56

Lick + Ominous Wind - DPS => 10.31

Lick + Night Shade - DPS => 10.14

Lick + Dark Pulse - DPS => 10.00

Astonish + Ominous Wind - DPS => 9.39

Sucker Punch + Dark Pulse - DPS => 8.99

Sucker Punch + Ominous Wind - DPS => 8.95

Astonish + Dark Pulse - DPS => 8.82

Sucker Punch + Night Shade - DPS => 8.33

Astonish + Night Shade - DPS => 8.11

Gastly Evolution

Gastly evolves into Haunter with 25 Candies.

Haunter evolves into Gengar with 100 Candies. A variant of Gengar known as Costumer Gengar is also available now.

Gengar evolves into Mega Gengar with 200 Mega Energy for the first time and 40 Mega Energy from next time onwards.

Gastly Statistics

Attack - 186

Defence - 67

Stamina - 102

Max CP with weather boost

Level 25 (raids) - 878

Level 35 (wild) - 1,141

Max HP at Level 40 is 92

It reaches a height of 1.3m

It reaches a weight of 0.1kg

The base capture rate is 40%

The base flee rate is 10%

The buddy walk distance is 3km

Image Source: Nintendo