Pokémon Go Genesect: Where to find, how to catch, evolution, movesets and more

Genesect is a Bug-Steel type Pokemon in the game Pokemon Go. It is also called the 'Paleozoic Pokemon'. The Pokemon is 1.5m tall and weighs 82.5kg. To capture the Pokemon through raids, one should go through the guide given below that contains information about which Pokemon to use against Genesect, which moves to use against it and which moves to prevent depending upon the type of the Pokemon.

Where to find Genesect in Pokemon Go?

Genesect in Pokemon Go cannot be found out in the wild. Instead, players can encounter the Pokemon in 5-star raids. It is one of the most unique Pokemons in the game as it can change one of its moves depending upon the item it is holding. Hence, trainers can defeat different Genesects with different move sets. Additionally, from January 15, 2022, to January 24, 2022, a Shock Drive Genesect will appear in raids in the game.

How to catch Genesect in Pokemon Go?

Since Genesect is only available in raids, players can catch the Pokemon by defeating them. Genesect is a Steel-Bug type of Pokemon that makes it vulnerable to Fire-type moves. To defeat Genesect, players can use the Mega Charizard. These pokemon has powerful fire-type moves and is also resistant to some moves of Genesect. Other Pokemons that can be used to defeat Genesect in raids include Mega Houndoom, legendary Pokemons Reshiram and Heatran and other Pokemons like Chandelure, Darmanitan, Blaziken and Entei.

Pokemon Go Genesect best moveset

Genesect can use Metal Claw and Fury Cutter as a fast attack and X-Scissor, Magnet Bomb and Zap Cannon as its charged attack. Hence, bringing a Pokemon that is resistant to these attacks will help players in defeating and catching Genesect. As far as the Genesect evolution is concerned the Pokemon does not evolve. While choosing a team for raiding against Genesect, players shall always take a look at the recommended screen.

When is the second Pokemon Go January Community Day?

The second Pokemon Go Community Day will be held on January 22, 2022, from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM local time. The Pokemon Community Day will feature Bulbasaur. During Community Day, Bulbasaur will appear more frequently in the wild. If the players are consistent, they might encounter a Shiny Bulbasaur as well. The second Community Day in the month of January also features an exclusive attack. If a player evolves Ivysaur into a Venusaur during the event or up to two hours after the event, the Venusaur will know Frenzy Plant as a Charged Attack.

Image: NIANTIC