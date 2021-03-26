Pokemon Go Gengar: Check Out Where To Find Gengar In Pokemon Go Here

Pokemon Go is a fiercely famous handheld game and has been on the highest-rated spot since its delivery. The players enter this simulated to find and collect all Pokemon and attempt to turn into a Pokemon Master. The Pokemon Go application has additionally added a great deal of updates which have given the players new missions, pokemon, and significantly more. Numerous players want to learn where to find Gengar in Pokemon Go.

Where to find Gengar in Pokemon Go?

The best approach to get a Gengar in Pokemon Go is attempting to discover it during its spotlight hour. The utilization of lure at a pokestop and incense while strolling around will likewise expand the odds for the player to get a Pokemon Go Gengar for their assortment. Players should likewise load up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to build their odds of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can also be a good way for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Gengar Stats

Gengar is one of the popular Pokemon in the game and the series. It was one of the first Pokemon seen by people during the Pilot episode of the Pokemon series. Gengar is one of the first generation Pokemon and is found in the Kanto region. Gengar evolution doesn’t exist, it is the last stage of evolution for Ghastly. To perform the Haunter to Gengar evolution, it costs the player 100 Candy in Pokemon Go. This ghost-type Pokemon is very naughty and is found messing around with trainers in the wild.

Gengar is an extremely strong Pokemon, even during the Pilot episode this Pokemon was shown fighting in one of the biggest Pokemon Tournaments. Every player wants to have Gengar in their Pokemon Go collection. Gengar can absolutely obliterate its enemies if the players get well versed with Gengar best moveset, stats, and weaknesses. Check out the Pokemon Go Gengar stats below:

Pokémon GO Gengar is a Ghost and Poison-type Pokemon with a max CP of 3254, 261 attack, 149 defense, and 155 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Gengar is vulnerable to Dark, Ghost, Ground, and Psychic-type moves. Gengar is boosted by Fog and Cloudy weather. Gengar best moveset is Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball (19.07 DPS).

Pokemon Go can be downloaded free of charge on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Promo Image Source: Pokemongohub.net Website