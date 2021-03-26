Pokemon Go Gengar: Learn Gengar Best Moveset, Stats And Weaknesses Here

Pokemon Go is a name that gamers will not have the option to forget at any point in the near future. This is the game that has brought perhaps the most well-known establishments back in the palms of individuals. Through Pokemon Go players can in a real sense venture to the far corners of the planet, attempting to get a wide range of Pokemon and combating their way through this journey. Pokemon Go has an exceptionally creative and present-day approach towards gaming as they utilize trendy innovations like Augmented Reality and GPS to run the game. There are numerous kinds of Pokemon that players can get in the game. Many players want to learn more about Pokemon Go Gengar.

Pokemon Go Gengar

Gengar is one of the popular Pokemon in the game and the series. It was one of the first Pokemon seen by people during the Pilot episode of the Pokemon series. Gengar is one of the first generation Pokemon and is found in the Kanto region. Gengar evolution doesn’t exist, it is the last stage of evolution for Ghastly. To perform the Haunter to Gengar evolution, it costs the player 100 Candy in Pokemon Go. This ghost-type Pokemon is very naughty and is found messing around with trainers in the wild.

Gengar is an extremely strong Pokemon, even during the Pilot episode this Pokemon was shown fighting in one of the biggest Pokemon Tournaments. Every player wants to have Gengar in their Pokemon Go collection. Gengar can absolutely obliterate its enemies if the players get well versed with Gengar best moveset, stats, and weaknesses. Check out the Pokemon Go Gengar stats below:

Pokémon GO Gengar is a Ghost and Poison-type Pokemon with a max CP of 3254, 261 attack, 149 defense, and 155 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Gengar is vulnerable to Dark, Ghost, Ground, and Psychic-type moves. Gengar is boosted by Fog and Cloudy weather. Gengar best moveset is Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball (19.07 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest procuring rounds of July 2020. This game was created by Niantic and is quite possibly the most messed around with everywhere on the globe. The game uses portable GPS to find, catch, fight, and train virtual Pokémon that seem, by all accounts, to be in reality.

The pokemon fans unquestionably appreciate the game and run on a freemium plan of action that underpins in-application buys for an extra in-game bonus. Everybody finds the Pokemon Go players going around the roads with their phones in their grasp searching for all the extravagant Pokemons they can get. This is one of the games that need the players to move around instead of sitting in one spot to play the game.

Pokemon Go can be downloaded free of charge on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Promo Image Source: PokemonGoApp Twitter