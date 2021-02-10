Pokemon Go Goldeen Best Moveset: Which Moves Are The Best For This Water Pokemon?

Goldeen is a Water-type Pokemon and has a Max CP of 1,152. It is weak against Grass and Electric moves. The strongest moveset of this water Pokemon is Peck & Aqua Tail and it evolves into Seaking. The Pokedex tells that Goldeen is a very beautiful Pokemon with fins that billow elegantly in water. However, don't let your guard down around this Pokémon—it could ram you powerfully with its horn.

Pokemon Go Goldeen Best Moveset

Goldeen is a Water-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1302, 123 attack, 110 defence and 128 stamina. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Its weakness is to the Electric and Grass-type moves. The attacks and defence of this Pokemon are boosted when the weather is rainy. Goldeen's best moves are Mud Shot and Aqua Tail (7.10 DPS). Shiny goldeen evolution is the same as a normal goldeen. There are currently a total of 2 Pokemon in the Goldeen family. Seaking is the final form of Goldeen and 50 candies are required for this evolution. More movesets are mentioned below:

Mud Shot + Aqua Tail => DPS - 7.10

Mud Shot + Water Pulse => DPS - 6.58

Peck + Aqua Tail => DPS - 6.30

Peck + Horn Attack => DPS - 5.64

Mud Shot + Horn Attack => DPS - 5.40

Peck + Water Pulse => DPS - 5.33

Goldeen Statistics

Base stats Attack - 123 Defence - 110 Stamina - 128

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 493 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 658 Level 30 Max wild987 Level 40 1,152

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 823 Level 35 (wild) - 1,070

Max HP Level 40 - 113

Size Height0.6 m Weight15 kg

Other Base capture rate - 50% Base flee rate - 15% Buddy walk distance - 3 km



Goldeen Additional Statistics

Generation - Generation 1

Category - Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate - 15%

Buddy Distance - 3 km

Pokédex Height - 0.6 m

Pokédex Weight - 15.0 kg

Can be put in a gym? - Yes

Can be transferred? - Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move - 50

Pokemon Go Update

Ten Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Collection Challenges. The players will now be able to complete 10 Collection Challenges during the latest event in Pokemon go - The Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto. Half of these collections are based on how you’ll find and collect the Pokémon during the event. Red (Trade) or Red (Incense) Green (Trade) or Green (Incense) Raid Research Evolve



