Pokemon Go Goldeen Best Moveset: Which Moves Are The Best For This Water Pokemon?

Pokemon Go Goldeen is a Water-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1302, 123 attack, 110 defence and 128 stamina. It was first found in the Kanto region of Gen 1.

Goldeen is a Water-type Pokemon and has a Max CP of 1,152. It is weak against Grass and Electric moves. The strongest moveset of this water Pokemon is Peck & Aqua Tail and it evolves into Seaking. The Pokedex tells that Goldeen is a very beautiful Pokemon with fins that billow elegantly in water. However, don't let your guard down around this Pokémon—it could ram you powerfully with its horn.

Pokemon Go Goldeen Best Moveset

Goldeen is a Water-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1302, 123 attack, 110 defence and 128 stamina. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Its weakness is to the Electric and Grass-type moves. The attacks and defence of this Pokemon are boosted when the weather is rainy. Goldeen's best moves are Mud Shot and Aqua Tail (7.10 DPS). Shiny goldeen evolution is the same as a normal goldeen. There are currently a total of 2 Pokemon in the Goldeen family. Seaking is the final form of Goldeen and 50 candies are required for this evolution. More movesets are mentioned below:

  • Mud Shot + Aqua Tail => DPS - 7.10
  • Mud Shot + Water Pulse => DPS - 6.58
  • Peck + Aqua Tail => DPS - 6.30
  • Peck + Horn Attack => DPS - 5.64
  • Mud Shot + Horn Attack => DPS - 5.40
  • Peck + Water Pulse => DPS - 5.33

Goldeen Statistics

  • Base stats
    • Attack - 123
    • Defence - 110
    • Stamina - 128
  • Max CP
    • Level 15
      • Research encounters - 493 
    • Level 20
      • Max hatched / raids - 658 
    • Level 30
      • Max wild987 
    • Level 40
      • 1,152 
  • Max CP with weather boost
    • Level 25 (raids) - 823 
    • Level 35 (wild) - 1,070 
  • Max HP
    • Level 40 - 113
  • Size
    • Height0.6 m
    • Weight15 kg
  • Other
    • Base capture rate - 50%
    • Base flee rate - 15%
    • Buddy walk distance - 3 km

Goldeen Additional Statistics

  • Generation - Generation 1
  • Category - Non-Legendary
  • Base Flee Rate - 15%
  • Buddy Distance - 3 km
  • Pokédex Height - 0.6 m
  • Pokédex Weight - 15.0 kg
  • Can be put in a gym? - Yes
  • Can be transferred? - Yes
  • Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 50000
  • Candy cost for Second Charge move - 50

Pokemon Go Update

  • Ten Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Collection Challenges.
    • The players will now be able to complete 10 Collection Challenges during the latest event in Pokemon go - The Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto.
    • Half of these collections are based on how you’ll find and collect the Pokémon during the event.
      • Red (Trade) or Red (Incense)
      • Green (Trade) or Green (Incense)
      • Raid
      • Research
      • Evolve

