Pokemon Go Goldeen Best Moveset: Which Moves Are The Best For This Water Pokemon?

Quick links:
Goldeen is a Water-type Pokemon and has a Max CP of 1,152. It is weak against Grass and Electric moves. The strongest moveset of this water Pokemon is Peck & Aqua Tail and it evolves into Seaking. The Pokedex tells that Goldeen is a very beautiful Pokemon with fins that billow elegantly in water. However, don't let your guard down around this Pokémon—it could ram you powerfully with its horn.
Also read | Pokemon Go Camerupt Best Moveset: Check Out The Best Moves Of This Volcano Pokemon
Also read | Who Is SypherPK's Wife? Does She Have Her Own Twitch Channel?
Goldeen is a Water-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1302, 123 attack, 110 defence and 128 stamina. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Its weakness is to the Electric and Grass-type moves. The attacks and defence of this Pokemon are boosted when the weather is rainy. Goldeen's best moves are Mud Shot and Aqua Tail (7.10 DPS). Shiny goldeen evolution is the same as a normal goldeen. There are currently a total of 2 Pokemon in the Goldeen family. Seaking is the final form of Goldeen and 50 candies are required for this evolution. More movesets are mentioned below:
Also read | Pokemon Go Octillery: Here's Everything You Need To Know
Also read | Edinburgh Castle Forza Horizon 4: Know About The Location And Price Of This Castle