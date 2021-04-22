Pokemon Go Golduck: Figure Out How To Get Golduck In Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular handheld games out there. With regular content updates and events for players to participate in, the game has managed to stay afloat. The game allows the players to live their long-awaited dream of being a Pokemon Trainer. They can go about their daily life and catch and train Pokemon on the way with the help of this game. Players use Pokemon Go to catch and train Pokemon, put them into battles, and evolve them into the next stage. Players want to learn how to get Golduck in Pokemon Go.

How to get Golduck in Pokemon Go?

The best way to catch a Golduck in Pokemon Go is endeavoring to find it during its spotlight hour. The usage of lure at a pokestop and incense while walking around will similarly extend the chances for the player to get a Pokemon Go Golduck for their collection. Players ought to moreover stack up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to fabricate their chances of getting the pokemon.

Hatching eggs can likewise be a decent route for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon. Players can also get a Pokemon Go Golduck for their assortment by evolving Psyduck after feeding it 50 candy. These are the overall methods of getting any sort of Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Golduck Stats

Golduck is a part of the first generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Kanto region. This is a popular Pokemon and played a decent role in the iconic Pokemon Anime series. Golduck evolution doesn’t exist, it is the last stage of evolution for Psyduck, to perform this evolution the players need to feed Psyduck 50 Candy in Pokemon Go. Check out the Pokedex description for Golduck below:

The webbed flippers on its forelegs and hind legs and the streamlined body of Golduck give it frightening speed. This Pokémon is definitely much faster than even the most athletic swimmer.

Being such a fast and athletic Pokemon makes it very strong too. Golduck is an absolute delight and the players would find themselves lucky to add this Pokemon to their collection. This Pokemon will also turn out to be a valuable asset to the player’s battling arsenal. To defeat the enemies with style, players should check out Golduck's best moveset, weakness, and other stats. Check out Pokemon Go Golduck stats below:

Pokémon GO Golduck is a Water-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2770, 191 attack, 162 defense, and 190 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Golduck weakness is Electric and Grass-type moves. Golduck is boosted by Rain weather. Golduck best moveset is Water Gun and Hydro Pump (12.87 DPS).

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

Promo Image Source: pokemongohub.net Website