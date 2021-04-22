Pokemon Go Golduck: Here's Golduck's Best Moveset, Weaknesses And Other Stats

Pokemon Go has become one of the most played handheld games. The game brings nostalgic memories of the iconic anime and spots the significant parts in the shoes of the Pokemon Trainer. The game has been arranged in a way where players can truly remove from their home and mission for Pokemon to get all through the world. Players are likewise endeavoring to develop their current Pokemons to the following stage. Many need to get familiar with Pokemon Go Golduck.

Pokemon Go Golduck

Golduck is a part of the first generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Kanto region. This is a popular Pokemon and played a decent role in the iconic Pokemon Anime series. Golduck evolution doesn’t exist, it is the last stage of evolution for Psyduck, to perform this evolution the players need to feed Psyduck 50 Candy in Pokemon Go. Check out the Pokedex description for Golduck below:

The webbed flippers on its forelegs and hind legs and the streamlined body of Golduck give it frightening speed. This Pokémon is definitely much faster than even the most athletic swimmer.

Being such a fast and athletic Pokemon makes it very strong too. Golduck is an absolute delight and the players would find themselves lucky to add this Pokemon to their collection. This Pokemon will also turn out to be a valuable asset to the player’s battling arsenal. To defeat the enemies with style, players should check out Golduck's best moveset, weakness, and other stats. Check out Pokemon Go Golduck stats below:

Pokémon GO Golduck is a Water-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2770, 191 attack, 162 defense, and 190 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Golduck weakness is Electric and Grass-type moves. Golduck is boosted by Rain weather. Golduck best moveset is Water Gun and Hydro Pump (12.87 DPS).

Fans of Pokemon and Pokemon Go are spread all around the globe, these players are competing with each other to become the ultimate Pokemon Master. This a dream of every Pokemon fan and Niantic has helped make this dream a reality through Pokemon Go. There is a gigantic collection of Pokemon in Pokemon Go from varying generations and regions. This Pokemon Go Guide will help the players learn more about Golduck.

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

Promo Image Source: PokemonGoApp Twitter