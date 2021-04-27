Pokemon Go Goodra: How To Obtain This Dragon-type Pokemon In Pokemon Go?

Goodra is one of the Dragon-type Pokemon whose stats are: an attack of 220, defence of 242, stamina of 207 and with a max CP of 3963 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 6 of the Kalos region. Goodra weakness is against Dragon, Fairy and Ice-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Windy weather. Goodra's best moves are Dragon Breath and Power Whip (14.04 DPS). So how to get Goodra in Pokemon Go?

How to Get Goodra in Pokemon Go?

In the latest Pokemon Go Update, it was announced that the upcoming Luminous Legends X event will see many new Pokemon making their Pokémon Go debut. Some of these are the Dragon and Fairy-type Pokémon, such as Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy. This could be the chance for the players to get their hands on some of the rarest Pokemon including Pokemon Go Goodra (which evolves from Sliggoo which evolves from Goomy). The event starts on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. and will run till Monday, May 17, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Here are the details about this event:

Xerneas is going to make its debut in Pokémon Go in five-star raids

This Fairy-type Legendary Pokémon was first discovered in the Kalos area, and legends claim it can share eternal life thanks to its horns that shine in seven different colours.

Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy will be making their Pokémon GO debuts

Spritzee and Swirlix will be appearing more frequently in the wild alongside other Dragon- and Fairy-type Pokémon, like Dratini, Ralts, Bagon, Cottonee, and more.

Players who are extremely lucky might be able to find a Goomy in the wild.

Rainy Lure Modules are coming to Pokémon GO

This Lure Module will attract certain Pokémon that like rain, such as Water-, Bug-, and Electric-type Pokémon. When you’re near a PokéStop with an active Rainy Lure Module, you can evolve Sliggoo (the Evolution of Goomy) into Goodra.

Players will also be able to evolve Sliggoo when the in-game weather is rainy.

Complete event-exclusive Timed Research to encounter Fairy-type Pokémon, including Spritzee and Swirlix, as well as receive a Rainy Lure Module and other rewards.

Cleffa, Igglybuff, Azurill, Gible, Swirlix, and Spritzee will be hatching from 7 km Eggs

Psychic-, Dragon- and Fairy-type Pokémon like Galarian Ponyta, Alolan Exeggutor, Xerneas, and more will be appearing in raids

Event-exclusive Field Research tasks will lead to encounters with Psychic-, Dragon- and Fairy-type Pokémon, including Galarian Ponyta, Gible, Spritzee, and Swirlix.

Event-exclusive AR Mapping tasks will lead to encounters with Galarian Ponyta!

Dragonite and Salamence will be able to learn certain attacks during this event

Evolve a Dragonair or use a Charged TM on a Dragonite to teach it Draco Meteor

Evolve a Shelgon or use a Charged TM on a Salamence to teach it Outrage.

Image Source: Nintendo