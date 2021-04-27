Pokemon Go Goodra's Best Moveset: What Are Best Combos Of This Dragon-type Pokemon?

Goodra is a Dragon-type Pokemon and Goodra evolution comes from Sliggoo. It is weak against Fairy, Dragon and Ice-type moves. The strongest moveset that this Pokemon has is Dragon Breath & Draco Meteor along with a Max CP of 3,505. The Pokedex says that this very sweet Dragon-type Pokémon will hug its favourite Trainer and then cover him or her in slime. Continue reading to know more about this Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Goodra Best Moveset

Goodra is one of the Dragon-type Pokemon whose stats are: an attack of 220, defence of 242, stamina of 207 and with a max CP of 3963 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 6 of the Kalos region. Goodra weakness is against Dragon, Fairy and Ice-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Windy weather. Goodra's best moves are Dragon Breath and Power Whip (14.04 DPS). Here are some more strong move combos of this Pokemon:

Dragon Breath + Power Whip - DPS => 14.04

Water Gun + Draco Meteor - DPS => 14.01

Dragon Breath + Draco Meteor - DPS => 13.85

Water Gun + Power Whip - DPS => 13.52

Dragon Breath + Sludge Wave - DPS => 12.07

Water Gun + Sludge Wave - DPS => 11.66

Dragon Breath + Muddy Water - DPS => 11.58

Water Gun + Muddy Water - DPS => 10.78

Goodra Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 220

It has a base defence of 242

It has base stamina of 207

The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary

It is a Generation 6 Pokemon

Max CP at Level 15 is 1,502

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 2,003

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 3,005

Max CP at Level 40 is 3,505

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 2,505

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 3,255

Max HP at Level 40 is 175

It reaches a height of 2m

It reaches a weight of 150kg

The base capture rate is 5%

The base flee rate is 5%

Required Buddy walk distance is 5 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 75000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 75

Image Source: Nintendo