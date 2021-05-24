Pokemon Go Granbull Best Moveset: What Are The Strongest Moves Of This Pokemon?

Granbull is one of the Fairy category Pokemon and Granbull evolution comes from Snubbull. Its strongest moveset is Charm & Play Rough and the Pokedex tells that Granbull's lower jaw is particularly well-developed. Since the Pokémon's massive fangs are so heavy, it has to tilt its head back for balance. It will not attempt to bite indiscriminately unless startled. Continue reading the article to know about the best movesets of this Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Granbull Best Moveset

Granbull is one of the Pokemon that falls under the Fairy type category. It has stats of 212 attack, a defence of 131, stamina of 207 stamina and max CP of 2885 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 2 in the Johto region. Granbull weakness is against Poison and Steel-type moves and its moves are boosted by Cloudy weather and evolving Snubbull into Granbull takes 50 Candy. Granbull's best moves are Charm and Play Rough (14.88 DPS).

Charm + Play Rough - DPS => 14.88

Bite + Play Rough - DPS => 14.53

Snarl + Play Rough - DPS => 14.10

Charm + Crunch - DPS => 11.64

Snarl + Close Combat - DPS => 11.39

Charm + Close Combat - DPS => 11.04

Bite + Crunch - DPS => 10.98

Bite + Close Combat - DPS => 10.55

Snarl + Crunch - DPS => 10.41

Granbull Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 212

It has a base defence of 131

It has base stamina of 207

The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary

It is a Generation 2 Pokemon

Max CP at Level 15 is 1,094

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,458

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2,187

Max CP at Level 40 is 2,552

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1,823

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,370

Max HP at Level 40 is 175

It reaches a height of 1.4m

It reaches a weight of 48.7kg

The base capture rate is 15%

The base flee rate is 8%

Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 50

IMAGE: Nintendo