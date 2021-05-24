Pokemon Go Granbull Guide: How To Find And Catch A Granbull In The Game?

Quick links:
Granbull is one of the Fairy category Pokemon and Granbull evolution comes from Snubbull. Its strongest moveset is Charm & Play Rough and the Pokedex tells that Granbull's lower jaw is particularly well-developed. Since the Pokémon's massive fangs are so heavy, it has to tilt its head back for balance. It will not attempt to bite indiscriminately unless startled. So how to get granbull in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to find out.
Players can find and catch Snubbull in spawn locations like Landmarks, Places of Interest and Cemeteries Locations. To obtain this Pokemon the players can get snubbull in the above-mentioned sites and then evolve it into Granbull by using 50 candies. Evolved forms are a lot harder to come across in the wild, due to which it is always better to get the base form of that Pokemon and then evolve it using candies. Offence wise Granbull gets outclassed by Gardevoir but it is still good enough to be used in leagues so evolving into Granbull is not a waste.
