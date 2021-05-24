Pokemon Go Granbull Guide: How To Find And Catch A Granbull In The Game?

Granbull is one of the Fairy category Pokemon and Granbull evolution comes from Snubbull. Its strongest moveset is Charm & Play Rough and the Pokedex tells that Granbull's lower jaw is particularly well-developed. Since the Pokémon's massive fangs are so heavy, it has to tilt its head back for balance. It will not attempt to bite indiscriminately unless startled. So how to get granbull in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to find out.

Pokemon Go Granbull

Players can find and catch Snubbull in spawn locations like Landmarks, Places of Interest and Cemeteries Locations. To obtain this Pokemon the players can get snubbull in the above-mentioned sites and then evolve it into Granbull by using 50 candies. Evolved forms are a lot harder to come across in the wild, due to which it is always better to get the base form of that Pokemon and then evolve it using candies. Offence wise Granbull gets outclassed by Gardevoir but it is still good enough to be used in leagues so evolving into Granbull is not a waste.

Pokemon Go is back with another community day event for the month of June. In this Pokemon Go update, Gible, the dragon-type Pokemon famous by the name of the Land Shark Pokémon, is going to be featured in a Community Day event in June 2021. Here are all the details for the upcoming event:

Date + Time Sunday, June 6, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Features Gible will be appearing more frequently in the wild. If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one! The players will be able to Evolve Gabite (Gible’s Evolution) during the event or up to two hours afterwards, this will give them a Garchomp that knows the attack Earth Power. Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise. There’ll be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, five Incense, five Lucky Eggs, and an Elite Charged TM. For US$1 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you’ll be able to access the Gible Community Day-exclusive Special Research story, Just a Nibble. The players should stay tuned to know when the tickets for the "Just a Nibble Special Research story" will go live. These tickets are going to be non-refundable and one more thing that the players need to remember that this Special Research will not be including an in-game medal.

Bonuses There will be a 3× Catch XP Any Incense that is activated during the event is going to last for a duration of three hours



IMAGE: Nintendo