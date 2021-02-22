Pokemon Go Graveler: How To Get Graveler? A Step By Step Guide

As we all know, Niantic has been introducing different types of Pokemon to the Pokemon Go game ever since its launch. And Graveler is the latest addition to its Pokemon roster. It is a Gen 7 type Pokemon. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Graveler, how to catch Graveler in Pokemon, Graveler best moveset and more.

Graveler is a ground type Pokemon. It is from Alolan region. It grows by feeding on rocks. Apparently, it prefers to eat rocks that are covered in moss. This Pokémon eats its way through a ton of rocks on a daily basis. Graveler comes under the uncommon Pokemon category. It isn’t easy to get but not as difficult as getting a rare type Pokemon. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at how to get Graveler in Pokemon Go.

How to get Graveler in Pokemon Go?

To get Graveler, you need to actually catch Geodude and evolve it into its first evolution form. Here’s how to do it. You’ll be able to catch Geodude in the wild. When you catch this Pokemon, apart from getting Graveler, you’ll also get Stardust for your efforts and if you happen to catch it during a spotlight hour, you stand a chance to win double Stardust as well.

Geodude is most likely to spawn in partly cloudy and sunny weather. Certain Pokemon will spawn and find more strength during particular weather and Geodude is one among them. There are a couple of ways you can find Geodude. You can either hatch it from 2KM eggs or you can more frequently find it near rocky areas like quarries and parking garages. Just make sure that you aren’t trespassing when you decide to check out a location looking for a Geodude. When you find one, use one of those old tricks of throwing a Pokeball to catch it. After catching a Geodude, just feed it with 25 Geodude candies, and you’ll be able to evolve it into a Graveler. In the upcoming section, we’ll learn about what are the Gen 7 Pokemons released in Alolan region.

What are the Gen 7 Pokemons released in Alolan region?

Alolan Rattata.

Alolan Raticate.

Alolan Raichu.

Alolan Sandshrew.

Alolan Sandslash.

Alolan Vulpix.

Alolan Ninetails.

Alolan Diglet.

Alolan Dugtrio.

Alolan Meowth.

Alolan Persian.

Alolan Geodude.

Alolan Graveler.

Alolan Golem.

Alolan Grimer.

Alolan Muk.

Alolan Exeggutor.

Alolan Marowak.

