Pokemon Go Grumpig: How To Find And Catch This Psychic Pokemon In Pokemon Go?

Grumpig is one of the Psychic-type Pokemon whose stats are: an attack of 171, a defence of 188, stamina of 190 and a max CP of 2679 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 3 in the Hoenn region. Grumpig is weak against Bug, Dark and Ghost-type moves. So how to catch this psychic Pokemon? Continue reading the article to know all about Grumpig as of the latest Pokemon Go update.

How to Get Grumpig in Pokemon Go?

Spoink and Grumpig can be found in biomes close to the cursed Drowzee biome in Pokémon Go. Cities, fields, and all in between. Even, those two piglets seem to like windy weather, so if you're trying to get it or max out your Grumpig when it's blowing, get out there. Pokemon Go Grumpig is equivalent to Slowbro as a defender in a gym, with a little more Protection to compensate for a little lower Stamina. However, it can be used against Fighting or Psychic Bosses in Raid Battles, but it would most likely not be in the first squad.

Grumpig Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 271

It has a base defence of 167

It has base stamina of 146

Max CP at Level 15 is 1,310

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2,621

Max CP at Level 40 is 3,057

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 2,184

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,839

Max HP at Level 40 is 127

The base capture rate is 2%

The base flee rate is 10%

Pokemon Go Update - April 30 release of New Pokémon Snap for Nintendo Switch

In New Pokémon Snap, the players will be able to reach unknown islands and take photos of a wide variety of Pokémon to create their very own Pokémon Photodex. In order to celebrate the game’s release, the players will be able to have fun in a Pokemon Go event which is going to be inspired by this method of researching Pokémon ecology through the means of photography.

Date + Time From Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. local time

Features Pokémon inspired by the deserts, jungles, and underwater landscapes of the Lental region—such as Lotad, Cacnea, and Ducklett—will be appearing more often in the wild! Smeargle will be appearing in snapshots more often than usual! If you’re lucky, you might even encounter a Shiny Smeargle! Please note that Smeargle will only appear in snapshots a limited number of times, and while Shiny Smeargle will no longer appear after the event concludes, you may encounter one during future events. Pokémon inspired by the Lental region—like Vaporeon, Meganium, and Trapinch—will be appearing more often in raids! Look forward to event-exclusive Field Research and Timed Research that’s focused on taking snapshots! A camera avatar item and a camera-themed Gift sticker will be available in the shop during the event! The new Gift sticker will also be available from PokéStops.



Image Source: Nintendo