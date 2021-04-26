Pokemon Go Guide: Here's How To Capture Dark And Ice Type Pokemon Weavile

Quick links:
Source: Pokemon Go Twitter
Pokemon go players have recently been trying to find some valuable information about some specific Pokemon in the game. They have been trying to catch the Dark and Ice type Pokemon called Weavile. Thus the players have been asking specific questions like how to get Weavile in Pokemon Go. Here are some techniques that can be used to capture this Pokemon. Read more.
There are a couple of ways a player can catch a Weavile. The most basic technique is to randomly come across this Pokemon in the game. It might be difficult for that to happen so here is another technique one can get. The players can try and evolve a Sneasel into a Weavile. For that, they will be required to bring in two items that can start the evolution process of the Pokemon. The players can use a total of 100 Sneasel Candies in the game. This can help you to evolve a Sneasel into a Weavile easily but it does require a lot of effort. Apart from that, they also have to use the Sinnoh Stone, which is obtainable by completing PvP Trainer Battles or defeating a leader of Team Rocket. Apart from this, here is also a small video that can help you out with all your doubts about Pokemon Go Weavile. Read more
The makers have been constantly releasing new updates for their game and the players are certainly loving it. They have released two sets of Luminous X/Y event research, an AR scanning badge. According to PokemonGohub, Xerneas and Yveltal are going to get their own set of research with 7 steps each. They have recently released the Friendship Day collection challenge that requires a number of different Pokemons in the game. The list of Pokemons required to complete this challenge includes Bulbasaur, Tangelam, Chikorita, Sunkern, Treecko, Cacnea, Turtwig, Snivy, Cottonee, Foongus and Chespin.
Promo Image Source: Pokemon Go Twitter