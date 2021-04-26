Pokemon Go Guide: Here's How To Capture Dark And Ice Type Pokemon Weavile

Pokemon go players have recently been trying to find some valuable information about some specific Pokemon in the game. They have been trying to catch the Dark and Ice type Pokemon called Weavile. Thus the players have been asking specific questions like how to get Weavile in Pokemon Go. Here are some techniques that can be used to capture this Pokemon. Read more.

How to get Weavile in Pokemon Go?

There are a couple of ways a player can catch a Weavile. The most basic technique is to randomly come across this Pokemon in the game. It might be difficult for that to happen so here is another technique one can get. The players can try and evolve a Sneasel into a Weavile. For that, they will be required to bring in two items that can start the evolution process of the Pokemon. The players can use a total of 100 Sneasel Candies in the game. This can help you to evolve a Sneasel into a Weavile easily but it does require a lot of effort. Apart from that, they also have to use the Sinnoh Stone, which is obtainable by completing PvP Trainer Battles or defeating a leader of Team Rocket. Apart from this, here is also a small video that can help you out with all your doubts about Pokemon Go Weavile. Read more

Pokemon Go Weavile Stats

Max CP: 3397

Attack: 243

Defense: 171

Stamina: 172

Generation: Generation 4

Category: Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate: 9%

Buddy Distance: 3 km

Pokédex Height: 1.1 m

Pokédex Weight: 34.0 kg

Bonus candy on capture: 2

Bonus Stardust on capture: 200

Can be put in a gym: Yes

Can be transferred: Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move: 50

Weaknesses

160.0% Damage from Bug type

160.0% Damage from Fairy type

256.0% Damage from Fighting type

160.0% Damage from Fire type

160.0% Damage from Rock type

160.0% Damage from Steel type

Resistances

39.1% Damage from Psychic type

62.5% Damage from Dark type

62.5% Damage from Ghost type

62.5% Damage from Ice type

More about Pokemon Go

The makers have been constantly releasing new updates for their game and the players are certainly loving it. They have released two sets of Luminous X/Y event research, an AR scanning badge. According to PokemonGohub, Xerneas and Yveltal are going to get their own set of research with 7 steps each. They have recently released the Friendship Day collection challenge that requires a number of different Pokemons in the game. The list of Pokemons required to complete this challenge includes Bulbasaur, Tangelam, Chikorita, Sunkern, Treecko, Cacnea, Turtwig, Snivy, Cottonee, Foongus and Chespin.

Promo Image Source: Pokemon Go Twitter