Pokemon Go Guide: Here's How You Can Catch Vileplume In Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players have been asking questions like how to get Vileplume in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go players have recently been asking some specific questions about catching certain Pokemons. Thus the question how to get Vileplume in Pokemon Go is certainly one of the most asked questions lately. Here is a small guide that can help you catch this Grass type Pokemon in the game easily. Read more about Pokemon Go Vileplume. 

How to get vileplume in Pokemon Go?

The most basic technique to get Pokemon Go Vileplume is by evolving a Gloom into the desired Pokemon. This can be the easiest way to get the popular grass type Pokemon in the game quickly. To evolve the Vileplume, the players will require a total of 100 Gloom candy. Apart from this, the players can also try their luck by catching the Pokemon Vileplume by roaming around the Pokemon Go map continuously. Places like farmland, farms, forests, gardens, parks and other green areas are some of the most common areas to catch this Pokemon. But it is certainly a super rare Pokemon and thus encountering a direct spawn of a Vileplume is certainly very unusual. Apart from this, here are some stats of this Grass-type Pokemon that can help out the players. 

Vileplume Stats

  • Max CP: 2893
  • Attack: 202
  • Defense: 167
  • Stamina: 181
  • Generation: Generation 1
  • Category: Non-Legendary
  • Base Flee Rate: 5%
  • Buddy Distance: 3 km
  • Pokédex Height: 1.2 m
  • Pokédex Weight: 18.6 kg
  • Bonus candy on capture: 7
  • Bonus Stardust on capture: 400
  • Can be put in a gym: Yes
  • Can be transferred: Yes
  • Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 50000
  • Candy cost for Second Charge move: 50

Weaknesses

  • 160.0% Damage - Fire type
  • 160.0% Damage - Flying type
  • 160.0% Damage - Ice type
  • 160.0% Damage - Psychic type

Resistances

  • 39.1% Damage - Grass type
  • 62.5% Damage - Electric type
  • 62.5% Damage - Fairy type
  • 62.5% Damage - Fighting type

The makers of Pokemon go have now announced the launch of Pokemon Go Fest 2021, They have certainly planned something special for the players as 2021 makers both the twenty-fifth anniversary of Pokémon and the fifth anniversary of Pokémon GO. They are now going to release this Pokemon Go Fest in the month of July. This is going to be a two-day special event that is going to last from July 17 till July 18. This has been confirmed by a blog post on Pokemon Go’s official website. 

