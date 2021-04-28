Pokemon Go Guide: Here's How You Can Catch Vileplume In Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players have recently been asking some specific questions about catching certain Pokemons. Thus the question how to get Vileplume in Pokemon Go is certainly one of the most asked questions lately. Here is a small guide that can help you catch this Grass type Pokemon in the game easily. Read more about Pokemon Go Vileplume.

How to get vileplume in Pokemon Go?

The most basic technique to get Pokemon Go Vileplume is by evolving a Gloom into the desired Pokemon. This can be the easiest way to get the popular grass type Pokemon in the game quickly. To evolve the Vileplume, the players will require a total of 100 Gloom candy. Apart from this, the players can also try their luck by catching the Pokemon Vileplume by roaming around the Pokemon Go map continuously. Places like farmland, farms, forests, gardens, parks and other green areas are some of the most common areas to catch this Pokemon. But it is certainly a super rare Pokemon and thus encountering a direct spawn of a Vileplume is certainly very unusual. Apart from this, here are some stats of this Grass-type Pokemon that can help out the players.

Vileplume Stats

Max CP: 2893

Attack: 202

Defense: 167

Stamina: 181

Generation: Generation 1

Category: Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate: 5%

Buddy Distance: 3 km

Pokédex Height: 1.2 m

Pokédex Weight: 18.6 kg

Bonus candy on capture: 7

Bonus Stardust on capture: 400

Can be put in a gym: Yes

Can be transferred: Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move: 50

Weaknesses

160.0% Damage - Fire type

160.0% Damage - Flying type

160.0% Damage - Ice type

160.0% Damage - Psychic type

Resistances

39.1% Damage - Grass type

62.5% Damage - Electric type

62.5% Damage - Fairy type

62.5% Damage - Fighting type

More about Pokemon Go

The makers of Pokemon go have now announced the launch of Pokemon Go Fest 2021, They have certainly planned something special for the players as 2021 makers both the twenty-fifth anniversary of Pokémon and the fifth anniversary of Pokémon GO. They are now going to release this Pokemon Go Fest in the month of July. This is going to be a two-day special event that is going to last from July 17 till July 18. This has been confirmed by a blog post on Pokemon Go’s official website.

Promo Image Source: Pokemon Go Twitter