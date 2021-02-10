Pokemon Go Gyarados: Check Out This Guide For Obtaining A Gyarados

Gyarados is a Water & Flying-type Pokemon and it evolves from a small fish Pokemon known as Magikarp. It is weak against Electric and Rock-type moves. The strongest moveset of this Pokemon is Waterfall & Hydro Pump and it has a Max CP of 3,391. The Pokedex tells that When Magikarp evolves into Gyarados, its brain cells undergo a structural transformation. It is said that this transformation is to blame for this Pokemon's wildly violent nature. Continue reading to know how to obtain a Shiny Gyarados and Pokemon Go Gyarados Evolution.

How to Get Gyarados in Pokemon Go?

Gyarados is a Water and Flying-type Pokemon with a max CP of 3834, 237 attack, 186 defence and 216 stamina. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Gyarados is vulnerable to Electric and Rock-type moves. Gyarados is boosted by Rain and Windy weather. Gyarados's best moves are Waterfall and Hydro Pump (15.75 DPS).

It is not easy to obtain a Gyarados as it is not available from any Pokemon Eggs. The only way by which the players can get their hands on a Gyarados is by evolving a Magikarp. Doing this in Pokemon Go will require the players 400 Magikarp Candy. For those who are having trouble catching enough Magikarp for Magikarp candies, they should try to hatch it from 2km eggs. The best thing about it is that these Eggs have a short travel distance, so it is possible to hatch them more frequently.

The disadvantage is that these Eggs can hatch with a number of other Pokemon besides Magikarp. So it can take up a lot of time. Although this problem is also reduced thanks to an update that came out September 2016 which lets the players pick a Pokemon Buddy and walk along with them to earn Candy.

Pokemon Go Gyarados Statistics

Base stats Attack - 237 Defence - 186 Stamina - 216

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 1,453 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 1,937 Level 30 Max wild - 2,907 Level 40 3,391

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids - )2,422 Level 35 (wild) - 3,149

Max HP Level 40 - 182

Size Height - 6.5 m Weight - 235 kg

Other Base capture rate - 10% Base flee rate - 7% Buddy walk distance - 1 km



