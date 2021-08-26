Pokemon Go: Gym, Pokestop Interaction Distance increased to 80-meters globally

The Pokemon Go interaction radius, which determines how close a player needs to go to a Gym or Pokestop to interact, has been increased from 40 metres to 80 metres. The interaction distance was increased last year in order to help Pokemon Go players during the pandemic when traversing in the real world seemed next to impossible. The change was well received by the fans and players. However, Niantic decided to reduce the interaction distance from 80 metres to 40 metres earlier this month, leaving players unhappy.

Pokemon PokeStop distance changed back to 80 metres

Pokemon Go announced the change through its official Twitter handle, in two tweets. The developers also said that they conducted an internal study, following the player pushback on social media platforms earlier this month, and will share the details later. Previously, Pokemon Go applied certain changes in the game, to facilitate the gameplay with social distancing norms and other safety measures. The increased PokeStop interaction distance was one of the changes, and it made the game more easy and more fun to play. However, on August 1, 2021, Pokemon Go revoked these changes and reduced the PokeStop interaction radius, following which players and fans initiated social media campaigns to re-implement the pandemic related changes, making the game easy for those with special abilities and other ailments.

Trainers - we’re looking forward to sharing our plans as a result of the task force on September 1, but one thing does not have to wait! From now on, 80 meters will be the base interaction radius for PokéStops and Gyms globally. (1/2) — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 25, 2021

Pokemon Go Gym distance was changed back to 40 metres, which started a large social media campaign

During the first week of August 2021, Pokemon Go reversed the reduced the PokeStop interaction distance from 80 metres to 40 metres, following which Pokemon Go players had to come closer to virtual elements in the game in order to interact with them. After the change, thousands of Pokemon Go players took to social media platforms such as Twitter to express their disappointment. Players used the hashtag #HearUsNiantic to put their concerns in front of the developer, which was ultimately heard and incorporated into the game. Not only the reduced interaction distance caused inconvenience to the players, but Niantic seemed to neglect the outbreak of the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus, which restricted movement in some regions.