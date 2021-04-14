Pokemon Go Hariyama: Hariyama's Best Moveset, Weakness And More Stats

Pokemon Go is perhaps the most well-known handheld game out there today. It simulates the life of a Pokemon Trainer for the players, endeavoring to transform into a Pokemon Master. Players need to get Pokemon in the wild and train them to be the best. The game has a lot of Pokemon for the players to catch and they keep on adding new ones with each update. Alongside Pokemon, the game has additionally figured out how to add fights, PVP, assaults, journeys, and exploration assignments to keep the players inundated in the game. Various players have asked about Pokemon Go Hariyama.

Pokemon Go Hariyama

Hariyama is one of the 3rd Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Hoenn region. Hariyama evolution doesn’t exist as it is the last stage of evolution for Makuhita. Hariyama is a strong fighting-type Pokemon, who is known to train in Slaps and Punches. The punches of this Pokemon are so powerful that they can break big structures into two halves.

Hariyama is a strong Pokemon and any player would find themselves lucky if they manage to catch this Pokemon and add it to their collection. This is great Pokemon for the players battling arsenal and will provide them with the advantage they need to take on their enemies. To get the best out of this Pokemon, the players should get well versed with Hariyama's best moveset, stats, and weakness. Check out the Pokemon Go Hariyama info below:

Pokémon GO Hariyama is a Fighting type Pokemon with a max CP of 3198, 209 attack, 114 defense and 302 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Hariyama weakness is Fairy, Flying and Psychic type moves. Hariyama is boosted by Cloudy weather. Hariyama best moveset is Counter and Dynamic Punch (15.54 DPS).

Fans of Pokemon and Pokemon Go are spread all around the globe. These players are competing with each other to become the ultimate Pokemon Master. This a dream of every Pokemon fan and Niantic has helped make this dream a reality through Pokemon Go. There is a gigantic collection of Pokemon in Pokemon Go from varying generations and regions. This Pokemon Go Guide will help the players learn more about Hariyama. Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

Promo Image Source: PokemonGoApp Twitter