Pokemon Go Hitmonchan: Hitmonchan's Best Moveset, Weakness And Other Stats

Pokemon Go Hitmonchan

Hitmonchan is a part of the 1st Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Kanto region. This a popular Pokemon that many people will remember from the original Pokemon anime series. This pokemon is known to have a never-give-up attitude and is known to possess the spirit of a boxer that was training for a world championship. Hitmonchan evolution doesn’t exist, it evolves from Tyrogue by feeding it 25 candy in Pokemon Go.

Hitmonchan is a great addition to the player’s Pokemon Go assortment. This Pokemon is known not to bow down in the face of adversity and this never-give-up attitude extends to its battles too. Being a boxer makes this Pokemon a perfect addition to the player’s battling arsenal. To get the best out of this Pokemon the players should learn Hitmonchan best moveset, weakness, and other statistical information. Check out Pokemon Go Hitmonchan Stats below

Pokémon GO Hitmonchan is a Fighting-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2636, 193 attack, 197 defense, and 137 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Hitmonchan weakness is Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-type moves. Hitmonchan is boosted by Cloudy weather. Hitmonchan best moveset is Counter and Close Combat (12.21 DPS).

