Pokemon Go Hitmonchan: How To Catch Hitmonchan In Pokemon Go? Find Out

Pokemon Go has taken over the handheld gaming section almost entirely. It is one of the most popular location-based simulation games out there today. Players all around the world use this game to find and catch new types of Pokemon. The game has also installed a battle system that players can use to test out their abilities to be a Pokemon Trainer. On top of all this, the game uses AR and GPS technology to simulate a world where players need to move around places in reality to find new Pokemon to catch and battle. Many players wish to learn certain attributes and catching techniques about certain Pokemon.

How to catch Hitmonchan in Pokemon Go?

Numerous players have asked how to catch Hitmonchan in Pokemon Go. The best approach to get a Timburr in Pokemon Go is attempting to discover it during its spotlight hour. The utilization of lure at a pokestop and incense while strolling around will likewise expand the odds for the player to get a Pokemon Go Hitmonchan for their assortment. Players should likewise load up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to build their odds of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can also be a good way for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon. These are the general ways of catching any type of Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Hitmonchan Stats

Hitmonchan is a part of the 1st Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Kanto region. This a popular Pokemon that many people will remember from the original Pokemon anime series. This pokemon is known to have a never-give-up attitude and is known to possess the spirit of a boxer that was training for a world championship. Hitmonchan evolution doesn’t exist, it evolves from Tyrogue by feeding it 25 candy in Pokemon Go.

Hitmonchan is a great addition to the player’s Pokemon Go assortment. This Pokemon is known not to bow down in the face of adversity and this never-give-up attitude extends to its battles too. Being a boxer makes this Pokemon a perfect addition to the player’s battling arsenal. To get the best out of this Pokemon the players should learn Hitmonchan best moveset, Hitmonchan weakness, and other statistical information, check it out below:

Pokémon GO Hitmonchan is a Fighting-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2636, 193 attack, 197 defense, and 137 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Hitmonchan weakness is Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-type moves. Hitmonchan is boosted by Cloudy weather. Hitmonchan best moveset is Counter and Close Combat (12.21 DPS).

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store for their smartphones.

Promo Image Source: pokemongohub.net Website