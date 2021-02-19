Pokemon Go Hitmontop Best Moveset: What Are The Best Moves Of This Fighting-type Pokemon?

Hitmontop is a Fighting Pokémon whose evolution comes from Tyrogue. Since it is a fighting-type Pokemon, it is weak to Fairy, Flying and Psychic moves. The Max CP of Hitmontop is 2,156 and strongest moveset is Counter & Close Combat. The Pokedex tells that Hitmonchan is said to possess the spirit of a boxer who had been working toward a world championship. This Pokemon has an indomitable spirit and will never give up in the face of adversity.
Pokemon Go Hitmontop Best Moveset
Hitmontop is a Fighting-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2438, 173 attack, 207 defence and 137 stamina in Pokemon Go. This Pokemon was first found in the Generation 2 Johto region. Hitmontop is weak against Fairy, Flying and Psychic-type moves and gets boosted by Cloudy weather. The best moves of this fighting-type Pokemon are Counter and Close Combat (11.18 DPS). As for the Hitmontop evolution, it evolves from Tyrogue which costs 25 candies. Here are other best movesets of this Pokemon;
- Counter + Close Combat => DPS - 11.18
- Counter + Stone Edge => DPS - 10.50
- Counter + Gyro Ball => DPS - 9.90
- Rock Smash + Close Combat => DPS - 9.59
- Rock Smash + Stone Edge => DPS - 8.96
- Rock Smash + Gyro Ball => DPS - 8.72
Hitmontop Statistics
- Base stats
- Attack - 193
- Defence - 197
- Stamina - 137
- Max CP
- Level 15
- Research encounters - 999
- Level 20
- Max hatched / raids - 1,332
- Level 30
- Level 40
- Max CP with weather boost
- Level 25 (raids) - 1,665
- Level 35 (wild) - 2,165
- Max HP
- Size
- Height - 1.4 m
- Weight - 50.2 kg
- Other
- Base capture rate - 20%
- Base flee rate - 9%
- Buddy walk distance - 5 km
Additional stats for Hitmontop
- Generation - Generation 2
- Category - Non-Legendary
- Base Flee Rate - 5%
- Buddy Distance - 5 km
- Pokédex Height - 1.4 m
- Pokédex Weight - 48.0 kg
- Can be put in a gym? - Yes
- Can be transferred? - Yes
- Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 75000
- Candy cost for Second Charge move - 75
Pokemon Go Update
- February 18, 2021
- Close out the Pokémon Day weekend with a Kanto-themed Raid Day!
- February 16, 2021
- March Community Day’s featured Pokémon will be Fletchling!
- February 11, 2021
- Keep the Kanto celebration going after Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto with a special event!
- February 10, 2021
- Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto sweepstakes
- February 9, 2021
- Celebrate Pokémon’s anniversary with a brand-new event—Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto!
- February 9, 2021
- Are you ready for Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto? Learn more about what to expect from the event!
- February 8, 2021
- Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day celebration 2021
- February 2, 2021
- Feel the love with Pokémon GO’s February events!
- February 2, 2021
- Celebrate Lunar New Year with Pokémon GO!
- February 2, 2021
- Which journey will you choose? Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticket holders will be able to choose their event version soon!
