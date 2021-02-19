Last Updated:

Pokemon Go Hitmontop Best Moveset: What Are The Best Moves Of This Fighting-type Pokemon?

Hitmontop is a Fighting-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2438, an attack of 173, a defence of 207, and stamina of 137 in Pokemon Go. Read on.

pokemon go

Hitmontop is a Fighting Pokémon whose evolution comes from Tyrogue. Since it is a fighting-type Pokemon, it is weak to Fairy, Flying and Psychic moves. The Max CP of Hitmontop is 2,156 and strongest moveset is Counter & Close Combat. The Pokedex tells that Hitmonchan is said to possess the spirit of a boxer who had been working toward a world championship. This Pokemon has an indomitable spirit and will never give up in the face of adversity.

Pokemon Go Hitmontop Best Moveset

Hitmontop is a Fighting-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2438, 173 attack, 207 defence and 137 stamina in Pokemon Go. This Pokemon was first found in the Generation 2 Johto region. Hitmontop is weak against Fairy, Flying and Psychic-type moves and gets boosted by Cloudy weather. The best moves of this fighting-type Pokemon are Counter and Close Combat (11.18 DPS). As for the Hitmontop evolution, it evolves from Tyrogue which costs 25 candies. Here are other best movesets of this Pokemon;

  • Counter + Close Combat => DPS - 11.18
  • Counter + Stone Edge => DPS - 10.50
  • Counter + Gyro Ball => DPS - 9.90
  • Rock Smash + Close Combat => DPS - 9.59
  • Rock Smash + Stone Edge => DPS - 8.96
  • Rock Smash + Gyro Ball => DPS - 8.72

Hitmontop Statistics

  • Base stats
    • Attack - 193
    • Defence - 197
    • Stamina - 137
  • Max CP
  • Level 15
    • Research encounters - 999 
  • Level 20
    • Max hatched / raids - 1,332 
  • Level 30
    • Max wild - 1,999 
  • Level 40
    • 2,332 
  • Max CP with weather boost
    • Level 25 (raids) - 1,665 
    • Level 35 (wild) - 2,165 
  • Max HP
    • Level 40 - 120
  • Size
    • Height - 1.4 m
    • Weight - 50.2 kg
  • Other
    • Base capture rate - 20%
    • Base flee rate - 9%
    • Buddy walk distance - 5 km

Additional stats for Hitmontop 

  • Generation - Generation 2
  • Category - Non-Legendary
  • Base Flee Rate - 5%
  • Buddy Distance - 5 km
  • Pokédex Height - 1.4 m
  • Pokédex Weight - 48.0 kg
  • Can be put in a gym? - Yes
  • Can be transferred? - Yes
  • Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 75000
  • Candy cost for Second Charge move - 75

Pokemon Go Update

  • February 18, 2021
    • Close out the Pokémon Day weekend with a Kanto-themed Raid Day!
  • February 16, 2021
    • March Community Day’s featured Pokémon will be Fletchling!
  • February 11, 2021
    • Keep the Kanto celebration going after Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto with a special event!
  • February 10, 2021
    • Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto sweepstakes
  • February 9, 2021
    • Celebrate Pokémon’s anniversary with a brand-new event—Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto!
  • February 9, 2021
    • Are you ready for Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto? Learn more about what to expect from the event!
  • February 8, 2021
    • Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day celebration 2021
  • February 2, 2021
    • Feel the love with Pokémon GO’s February events!
  • February 2, 2021
    • Celebrate Lunar New Year with Pokémon GO!
  • February 2, 2021
    • Which journey will you choose? Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticket holders will be able to choose their event version soon!

