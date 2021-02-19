Pokemon Go Hitmontop Best Moveset: What Are The Best Moves Of This Fighting-type Pokemon?

Hitmontop is a Fighting Pokémon whose evolution comes from Tyrogue. Since it is a fighting-type Pokemon, it is weak to Fairy, Flying and Psychic moves. The Max CP of Hitmontop is 2,156 and strongest moveset is Counter & Close Combat. The Pokedex tells that Hitmonchan is said to possess the spirit of a boxer who had been working toward a world championship. This Pokemon has an indomitable spirit and will never give up in the face of adversity.

Pokemon Go Hitmontop Best Moveset

Hitmontop is a Fighting-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2438, 173 attack, 207 defence and 137 stamina in Pokemon Go. This Pokemon was first found in the Generation 2 Johto region. Hitmontop is weak against Fairy, Flying and Psychic-type moves and gets boosted by Cloudy weather. The best moves of this fighting-type Pokemon are Counter and Close Combat (11.18 DPS). As for the Hitmontop evolution, it evolves from Tyrogue which costs 25 candies. Here are other best movesets of this Pokemon;

Counter + Close Combat => DPS - 11.18

Counter + Stone Edge => DPS - 10.50

Counter + Gyro Ball => DPS - 9.90

Rock Smash + Close Combat => DPS - 9.59

Rock Smash + Stone Edge => DPS - 8.96

Rock Smash + Gyro Ball => DPS - 8.72

Hitmontop Statistics

Base stats Attack - 193 Defence - 197 Stamina - 137

Max CP

Level 15 Research encounters - 999

Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 1,332

Level 30 Max wild - 1,999

Level 40 2,332

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 1,665 Level 35 (wild) - 2,165

Max HP Level 40 - 120

Size Height - 1.4 m Weight - 50.2 kg

Other Base capture rate - 20% Base flee rate - 9% Buddy walk distance - 5 km



Additional stats for Hitmontop

Generation - Generation 2

Category - Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate - 5%

Buddy Distance - 5 km

Pokédex Height - 1.4 m

Pokédex Weight - 48.0 kg

Can be put in a gym? - Yes

Can be transferred? - Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 75000

Candy cost for Second Charge move - 75

