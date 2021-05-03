Pokemon Go Ho Oh: How To Obtain This Legendary Fire/flying Pokemon?

Ho-Oh is a legendary Fire and Flying-type Pokemon with a max CP of 4367, 239 attack, 244 defence and 214 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Johto region (Gen 2). Ho-Oh is vulnerable to Electric, Rock and Water-type moves. Ho-Oh is boosted by Sunny and Windy weather. Ho-Oh's best moves are Incinerate and Brave Bird (17.84 DPS). Continue reading the article to find out how to obtain Pokemon Go Ho Oh as of the latest Pokemon Go Update.

How to Get Ho Oh in Pokemon Go?

In five-star raids, Ho-Oh can be found. These only happen at specific times and within the confines of a gym. It is recommended that at least five players, if not more, be present. It is possible to solo a five-star raid with fewer people if you have a professional squad, but it is nearly impossible.

For players willing to spend a few minutes looking for groups in their neighbourhood, finding them is usually not difficult. Another advantage is that players can communicate with one another. Players will warn each other if a Ho-Oh raid is taking place near them. This gives you a better idea of what's going on in the neighbourhood. Players may believe that water and electric-type moves are most successful against Ho-Oh because it is a fire/flying-type, and they are correct. Fire and flying, on the other hand, are vulnerable to rock-type moves, so they will do four times as much damage.

In this case, anything like a Tyranitar or a Golem would be useful. Once the Ho-health Oh's has been depleted, players must attempt to catch it. Use golden razz berries while attempting to capture the Pokémon, as they make the Pokémon easier to catch. Curveballs also boost the chances of catching it and throwing excellent pitches. Here are some best movesets of this legendary Pokemon:

Incinerate + Brave Bird - DPS => 17.84

Extrasensory + Brave Bird - DPS => 15.38

Steel Wing + Brave Bird - DPS => 15.19

Incinerate + Solar Beam - DPS => 15.01

Hidden Power + Brave Bird - DPS => 14.71

Incinerate + Fire Blast - DPS => 14.49

Steel Wing + Solar Beam - DPS => 13.77

Extrasensory + Fire Blast - DPS => 13.72

Steel Wing + Fire Blast - DPS => 13.70

Extrasensory + Solar Beam - DPS => 13.68

Incinerate + Earthquake - DPS => 13.56

Extrasensory + Earthquake - DPS => 13.38

Steel Wing + Earthquake - DPS => 13.18

Hidden Power + Solar Beam - DPS => 12.64

Hidden Power + Fire Blast - DPS => 12.64

Hidden Power + Earthquake - DPS => 11.80

Image Source: Nintendo