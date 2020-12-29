Pokemon Go Holiday Cup: When Does This New Pokemon Competition Start?

Pokémon Go is a 2016 augmented reality mobile game developed and published by Niantic and The Pokémon Company for the mobile gaming platforms of iOS and Android devices. Pokemon Go is a part of the Pokémon franchise, the game is the result of a collaboration between Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. Last month Pokemon Go players were introduced with the Little Cup and now at the end of December, the company is bringing the Pokémon Go Holiday Cup.

Pokemon Go Holiday Cup

This is a special variant of the existing Great Cup that puts a CP limit of 1,500, but now with a limited pool of types of Pokémon that can be used within it on top of that. The Holiday Cup for this year starts on December 28 at 1:00 pm PST and will end on January 4 at 1:00 pm PST.

Along with having a CP limit of 1,500, this Holiday cup will also limit your Pokemon selections to Normal, Grass, Electric, Ice, Flying, and Ghost types. Just like all the other Pokémon Go Battle League cups, there will not be any 100% guaranteed way to victory each and every time. The player will have to build a team with the best types that work both offensively and defensively against what other Pokemon.

