Pokemon Go Honchkrow: What Are Some Of The Best Places To Find Honchkrow?

Honchkrow is one of the Dark and Flying-type Pokemon. It has stats of 243 attack, a defence of 103, stamina of 225 and a max CP of 3065 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 4 in the Sinnoh region. Honchkrow is weak against Electric, Fairy, Ice and Rock-type moves and gets boosted by Fog and Windy weather. So how to get Honchkrow in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to find out.

Pokemon Go Honchkrow

In every Pokemon RPG, the areas where you can find a certain Pokemon is totally dependant on the habitat of it. For example, grass type Pokemon can be found in grasslands and similar areas most of the time. Water-type Pokemon will be found in the water areas and as such. The same is the case with Pokemon Go and you need to search at places that are the natural habitat of that Pokemon's type.

These can be found in areas similar to Bug types and Grass types which include areas near farms, open fields, parks, grassy areas, golf courses, farms, gardens, or residential areas. It is better to find its first evolution form as the spawn rates for it will be higher than Honchkrow. Once you catch a Murkrow you can easily evolve it into Honchkrow by using 100 Candy and one Sinnoh Stone.

Pokemon Go Update - Luminous Legends Y: Yveltal joins Xerneas in Pokémon GO

Part 1 Date + Time Tuesday, May 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to Monday, May 24, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Part 1 Features Yveltal will make its Pokémon GO debut in five-star raids and will stay in five-star raids for the duration of the event. Pancham will be hatching from Strange Eggs. The following Pokémon will also be hatching from Strange Eggs rescued from Team GO Rocket during the event and afterwards as well: Qwilfish, Larvitar, Absol, Skorupi, Sandile, Scraggy, Pawniard, Vullaby, and Deino. Dark-type Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild - Houndour, Carvanha, and more. Players who missed out on some Pokemons in Luminous Legends X will have another chance as a lot of them are coming back. These consist of Pokemon like Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy which will show up in the wild. Players who manage to finish the Team GO Rocket–themed Timed Research before the event comes to an end will be able to encounter Dark-type Pokemon like Galarian Zigzagoon. Alolan Rattata, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Grimer, Sneasel, Poochyena, Stunky, and Purrloin are the Pokemon who will hatch from 7km eggs. Dark-type Pokémon like Alolan Meowth, Yveltal, and more will be appearing in raids! For Pokémon appearing in Mega Raids, please check the May events blog. Event-exclusive Field Research tasks will lead to encounters with Dark-type Pokémon, including Galarian Zigzagoon, Scraggy, and more. Event-exclusive AR Mapping tasks will lead to encounters with Galarian Zigzagoon! The players will be able to make use of a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.



IMAGE: Nintendo