Pokemon Go Honchkrow: What Are The Strongest Movesets Of Honchkrow?

Honchkrow falls under the category of a Dark & Flying Pokémon and Honchkrow evolution comes from Murkrow. In terms of weakness, it is vulnerable to Fairy, Ice, Electric and Rock moves and has a Max CP of 2,711 in Pokemon Go. The Pokedex tells that its goons take care of most of the fighting for it. The only time it dirties its own hands is in delivering a final blow to finish off an opponent.

Pokemon Go Honchkrow Best Moveset

Honchkrow is one of the Dark and Flying-type Pokemon that has stats of 243 attack, a defence of 103, stamina of 225 and a max CP of 3065 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 4 in the Sinnoh region. Honchkrow is weak against Electric, Fairy, Ice and Rock-type moves and gets boosted by Fog and Windy weather. Honchkrow's best moves are Snarl and Brave Bird (18.50 DPS).

Snarl + Brave Bird - DPS => 18.50

Snarl + Sky Attack - DPS => 17.96

Peck + Brave Bird - DPS => 17.63

Peck + Sky Attack - DPS => 17.00

Snarl + Dark Pulse - DPS => 15.36

Snarl + Psychic - DPS => 15.20

Peck + Dark Pulse - DPS => 15.03

Peck + Psychic - DPS => 14.89

Honchkrow Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 243

It has a base defence of 103

It has base stamina of 225

The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary

It is a Generation 4 Pokemon

Max CP at Level 15 is 1162

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1549

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2324

Max CP at Level 40 is 2711

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1937

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2518

Max HP at Level 40 is 189

It reaches a height of 0.9m

It reaches a weight of 27.3kg

The base capture rate is 10%

The base flee rate is 7%

Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 50

