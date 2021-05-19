Pokemon Go Honchkrow: What Are The Strongest Movesets Of Honchkrow?

Honchkrow falls under the category of a Dark & Flying Pokémon and Honchkrow evolution comes from Murkrow. In terms of weakness, it is vulnerable to Fairy, Ice, Electric and Rock moves and has a Max CP of 2,711 in Pokemon Go. The Pokedex tells that its goons take care of most of the fighting for it. The only time it dirties its own hands is in delivering a final blow to finish off an opponent.
Pokemon Go Honchkrow Best Moveset
Honchkrow is one of the Dark and Flying-type Pokemon that has stats of 243 attack, a defence of 103, stamina of 225 and a max CP of 3065 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 4 in the Sinnoh region. Honchkrow is weak against Electric, Fairy, Ice and Rock-type moves and gets boosted by Fog and Windy weather. Honchkrow's best moves are Snarl and Brave Bird (18.50 DPS).
- Snarl + Brave Bird - DPS => 18.50
- Snarl + Sky Attack - DPS => 17.96
- Peck + Brave Bird - DPS => 17.63
- Peck + Sky Attack - DPS => 17.00
- Snarl + Dark Pulse - DPS => 15.36
- Snarl + Psychic - DPS => 15.20
- Peck + Dark Pulse - DPS => 15.03
- Peck + Psychic - DPS => 14.89
Honchkrow Base Statistics
- It has a base Attack of 243
- It has a base defence of 103
- It has base stamina of 225
- The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary
- It is a Generation 4 Pokemon
- Max CP at Level 15 is 1162
- Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1549
- Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2324
- Max CP at Level 40 is 2711
- Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1937
- Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2518
- Max HP at Level 40 is 189
- It reaches a height of 0.9m
- It reaches a weight of 27.3kg
- The base capture rate is 10%
- The base flee rate is 7%
- Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km
- Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 50000
- Candy cost for Second Charge move is 50
IMAGE: Nintendo