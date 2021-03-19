Pokemon Go Houndoom's Best Moveset: What Are The Best Moves Of This Fire-type Pokemon?

Houndoom is one of the Dark & Fire-type Pokémon that evolves from Houndour. Since it is a fire type, it is weak against Fighting, Ground, Rock and Water-type moves. The strongest moveset of this Pokemon is Fire Fang & Foul Play and in total it has a max CP of 2,635. The Pokedex says that in every Houndoom pack, the one male whose horns are sharply raked towards the back becomes the leader of the pack. Their horns become like this due to fighting and this is the way they choose the leader among themselves.

Pokemon Go Houndoom Best Moveset

Houndoom is a Dark and Fire-type Pokemon whose stats are: attack of 224, a defence of 144 and stamina of 181 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in generation 2 of the Johto region. Houndoom is weak against Fighting, Ground, Rock and Water-type moves and its moves get boosted by Fog and Sunny weather. Houndoom's best moves are Snarl and Foul Play (15.33 DPS).

Snarl + Foul Play - DPS =>15.33

Fire Fang + Foul Play - DPS => 15.22

Snarl + Flamethrower - DPS => 15.14

Fire Fang + Flamethrower - DPS => 14.86

Fire Fang + Crunch - DPS => 14.40

Snarl + Crunch - DPS => 13.89

Fire Fang + Fire Blast - DPS => 13.87

Snarl + Fire Blast - DPS => 10.35

Houndoom Evolution

As of now, there are 2 Pokemon in the Houndour evolution line. 50 candy is required to evolve Houndour into. To evolve Mega Houndoom it will cost 200 Mega Energy the first time, and after that, it will take 40 Mega Energy every time. Here are the statistics of this Pokemon:

Base stats Attack - 224 Defence - 144 Stamina - 181

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 1,882 Level 35 (wild) - 2,447

Max HP and Size Level 40 - 154 Height - 1.4 m Weight - 35 kg



Additional Statistics