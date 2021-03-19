Last Updated:

Pokemon Go Houndoom's Best Moveset: What Are The Best Moves Of This Fire-type Pokemon?

Houndoom is a Dark and Fire-type Pokemon whose stats are: attack of 224, a defence of 144 and stamina of 181 in Pokemon Go. Read on to know more.

Written By
Saurabh Sabat
pokemon go

Houndoom is one of the Dark & Fire-type Pokémon that evolves from Houndour. Since it is a fire type, it is weak against Fighting, Ground, Rock and Water-type moves. The strongest moveset of this Pokemon is Fire Fang & Foul Play and in total it has a max CP of 2,635. The Pokedex says that in every Houndoom pack, the one male whose horns are sharply raked towards the back becomes the leader of the pack. Their horns become like this due to fighting and this is the way they choose the leader among themselves.

READ | Pokemon Go festivals of colors: When does the event start? Know details here

Pokemon Go Houndoom Best Moveset

Houndoom is a Dark and Fire-type Pokemon whose stats are: attack of 224, a defence of 144 and stamina of 181 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in generation 2 of the Johto region. Houndoom is weak against Fighting, Ground, Rock and Water-type moves and its moves get boosted by Fog and Sunny weather. Houndoom's best moves are Snarl and Foul Play (15.33 DPS).

READ | Pokemon Go: learn all the stat details about the Ash Ketchum in this guide
  • Snarl + Foul Play - DPS =>15.33
  • Fire Fang + Foul Play - DPS => 15.22
  • Snarl + Flamethrower - DPS => 15.14
  • Fire Fang + Flamethrower - DPS => 14.86
  • Fire Fang + Crunch - DPS => 14.40
  • Snarl + Crunch - DPS => 13.89
  • Fire Fang + Fire Blast - DPS => 13.87
  • Snarl + Fire Blast - DPS => 10.35

Houndoom Evolution

As of now, there are 2 Pokemon in the Houndour evolution line. 50 candy is required to evolve Houndour into. To evolve Mega Houndoom it will cost 200 Mega Energy the first time, and after that, it will take 40 Mega Energy every time. Here are the statistics of this Pokemon:

READ | Pokemon Go: How to defeat Professor Sycamore in a battle? Learn all about it in this guide
  • Base stats
    • Attack - 224
    • Defence - 144
    • Stamina - 181
  • Max CP with weather boost
    • Level 25 (raids) - 1,882
    • Level 35 (wild) - 2,447 
  • Max HP and Size
    • Level 40 - 154
    • Height - 1.4 m
    • Weight - 35 kg

Additional Statistics

  • It is of Generation 2
  • Falls under the Non-Legendary type
  • The base flee rate of this Pokemon is 6%
  • The measured height is 1.4 m
  • The measured weight is 35.0 kg
  • User gets 2 bonus candy on capture
  • Bonus Stardust on capture200
  • 50000 Stardust is the cost for its Second Charge move
  • 50 Candy is the cost for Second Charge move
READ | Pokemon go shiny thundurus: Will there be a shiny thundurus in the latest tier 5 raid?
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND