Pokemon Go: How To Beat Swellow? A Complete, Step By Step Guide

Pokemon Go has been a popular game in the gaming community ever since its release in 2016. The game has been constantly updated with various events, Pokemon, field research tasks, and raids to make it interesting for its players. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Swellow, how to beat Swellow in Pokemon Go, Swellow best moveset and more.

Swellow is a Normal and Flying type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Ice, Rock, and Electric moves. It’s resistant to Ghost, Ground, Bug, and Grass-type Pokémon. The best moveset for Swellow is Wing Attack and Sky Attack. It has a Max CP of 1920. The Poke description of Swellow states that Swellow flies high above our heads, making graceful arcs in the sky. This Pokémon dives at a steep angle as soon as it spots its prey. The hapless prey is tightly grasped by the clawed feet of Swellow, preventing escape. In the upcoming section, we will have a look at how to beat Swellow in Pokemon Go.

How to beat Swellow in Pokemon Go?

Usually, the Pokemon you encounter in every raid differs based on every event. The 5 star Pokemons are the toughest ones to defeat in a raid, but a few number of Pokemon require a team to tackle and beat. Swellow falls into that category. Swellow actually made its debut in the Weather Week event. Since then, it has become one of the popular flying type Pokemon in the game. To beat Swellow, we will recommend you use three powerful Pokemon. They are Rampardos, Electivire, and Magnezone. These are the best when it comes to beating Swellow in a raid battle. Rampardos is a Rock-type Pokémon. It’s a glass cannon Pokémon that doesn’t have too many defense, so we highly recommend mixing this in with several other choices that have a bit more defense. If you use an entire team of Rampardos against a Swellow in a raid, you might win if you’re one of the player who reached higher levels, and all of your Rampardos are maxed out. The next choice we’re going to recommend is Electivire, an Electric-type Pokémon. It’s one of the more powerful Electric-type Pokémon. If you’ve been participating in the Battle League at the Ultra or Master League level, you probably have a battle-ready Electivire rearing to tackle Swellow. This Pokémon has quite a bit more defense than Rampardos but slightly dips in power. But there isn’t going to be much difference. The final Pokémon we are going to recommend you can use to counter Swellow is Magnezone, an Electric and Steel-type Pokémon. Magnezone is a balanced Pokémon that comes with plenty of attack and defense. What’s even better is because Magnezone is an Electric and Steel-type, it’s extremely resistant to Flying-type attacks. This makes it the perfect choice to defeat Swellow in raid battles.

Swellow evolution

Image source: Niantic