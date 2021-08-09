Pokemon Go: How To Capture Zacian? Zacian Battle Counters To Use In Level 5 Raid

Pokemon Go makers are constantly working on expanding their Pokeverse for a long time now. They recently introduced the new Zacian into the game and the players are loving it. They managed to release this Legendary and Mythical Pokemon so suddenly that the players are asking specific questions to add this to their Pokeverse. They have been searching for questions like how to capture Zacian and how to find Zacian? Here is all the information on the internet about the new Legendary and Mythical Pokemon. Read more

How to capture Zacian?

The makers have confirmed August 20 to 26, 10 a.m. local time as the Pokemon Go Zacian raid time for all the players around the globe. This means that the Pokemon will only be available at this selected time and the players will get a chance to catch it by fighting it. This is a must and the players need to be prepared with powerful Pokemons with full health. The players will need a total of 10 competent trainers to work together for a chance of beating and capturing the Pokémon which is available only as a Level 5 raid in the game. This is why the players have also been searching about Zacian battle counters and Zacian weaknesses to use in the game. Here is all the information about this Legendary and Mythical Pokemon.

Zacian weaknesses

Keep in mind that this is a Fairy-type Pokemon and according to the game Zacian will be weakest to Poison and Steel-type Pokemons and moves. It will be recommended to use Poison-type Pokemons like Gengar, Dialga, Registeel, and more. Keep in mind that the Dark-type Pokemons are not counted as Poison-type Pokemons and using them will reduce all your chances of beating Zacian. Here is a list of Zacian battle counters and Zacian weaknesses that can be used in the Level 5 star raid.

Zacian battle counters