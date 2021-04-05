Pokemon Go: How To Catch Azumarill? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Since Pokemon Go made its debut in 2016, the game has taken a giant stride towards becoming the most powerful game in the augmented reality based category. Niantic has been continuously adding new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and raids to keep the players interested in the game. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how to catch Azumarill in Pokemon Go, Azumarill best moveset and more.

Azumarill is a Water and Fairy type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Poison, Electric, and Grass moves. The best moveset for Azumarill is Bubble and Play Rough. It has a Max CP of 1588. The Poke description of Azumarill states that the long ears of Azumarill are indispensable sensors. By focusing its hearing, this Pokémon can identify what kinds of prey are around, even in rough and fast-running rivers. In the upcoming section, we will have a look at how to catch Azumarill in Pokemon Go.

How to catch Azumarill in Pokemon Go?

If you are a regular player of Pokemon Go, then you will know that Spring into Spring event has began in Pokemon Go. As a part of this event, players are tasked to catch an Azumarill. Unlike some of the Pokemon, this isn’t the rarest one in the game, hence you wouldn’t feel difficult to catch it. As we’ve mentioned earlier, Azumarill being a part of the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge will give many players some bad flashbacks to previous missions. That’s because this is the evolved form of Marill, and while they will be appearing in the wild, the one you need won’t be there. So checking your Nearby screen or using Incense simply won’t make any difference. This is because it is a catch task, not an evolve one. So you can get all the Marill you want and evolve them, but it won’t count as an Azumarill catch. Instead, you need to look for the way to actually catch it that qualifies for a Collection Challenge. And for this event, the catch means you need to focus on Field Research tasks or raids. Azumarill will be available to catch by winning 3-Star raids against the Water and Fairy type Pokémon. Just make sure to use your most powerful Electric or Grass attackers such as Zekrom, Thundurus, or Venusaur and you will do well. The Catch 15 Exeggcute Field Research task will reward you with an Azumarill encounter once you complete it successfully. Getting the field research task is still pretty random, requiring the Pokestop to award it to you. But once you find it, your quest is almost over. Simply catch the 15 Exeggcute and finish the task to get your Azumarill encounter as a reward. Catch it and you’ll be one step closer to finishing the full Collection Challenge.

Pokemon Go Update

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic